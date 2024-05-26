A historic hotel that dates back 300 years and is set in a "sought-after and picturesque" location has been sold.
Cornerstone Business Agents handled the sale of the small hotel in a former manse that was described as “an outstanding lifestyle business in a premier honeypot trading location”.
The agent said the new owner of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park property is a “first-time buyer with great industry experience”.
Mansewood Country House at Lochearnhead has six ensuite letting bedrooms, a guests’ lounge with wood burner, residents' bar with adjoining snug conservatory, dining room, and a two-bedroom self-catering lodge located in the grounds.
Major boost for North Sea giant as development plan approved
Serica Energy has secured consent from the North Sea regulator to develop a field east of Aberdeen, and called on the UK Government to pursue tax and licensing policies that would support further domestic projects to reduce reliance on energy imports.
The company, which is one of the UK’s top ten oil and gas producers, has received final approval from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to press ahead with its plans for the Belinda prospect. The field, which is 100% owned and operated by Serica, is estimated to hold proven and probable reserves of more than five million barrels of oil equivalent (80% oil).
Ryanair hints soaring fares may soon come back down to Earth
A strong rise in fares helped Ryanair to record annual profits but the company has suggested that soaring ticket prices may start coming back to Earth.
The no-frills airline made a pre-tax profit of £1.64 billion during the year to the end of March, up 34% on the previous year and surpassing its previous record of £1.26bn during the year to March 2018. Passenger numbers were 9% higher at 184 million. Average ticket prices rose by 21% to £49.80 but a further 10% increase in fares that was expected this summer has failed to materialise with prices now predicted to be broadly flat.
Revealed: Scotland's Top 100 private companies
Scotland’s Top 100 private companies have reported total annual revenue of nearly £40 billion, representing average growth of 26% over the last year, a report by Grant Thornton published by The Herald reveals.
These businesses, which Grant Thornton’s Scotland Limited 2024 report shows employ about 136,000 people in aggregate, reported total annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of £7bn. This is up 65%, or around £2.8bn, over the last year.
Neil McInnes, head of corporate finance Scotland for Grant Thornton, highlighted the challenges faced by private firms north of the Border in recent years and the “grit and resilience” shown by these companies.
