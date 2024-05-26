Emergency services, including ambulances, were seen on the ground around the plane after it landed in the Irish capital.

The injuries were reported after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

A statement on the airport’s official X account said: “Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

“The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.”

In a statement Qatar Airways said that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention”, adding: “The matter is now subject to an internal investigation.”

It comes after a passenger died and others were injured when a flight from Heathrow Airport encountered severe turbulence on its way to Singapore earlier this week.

Singapore Airlines said the flight encountered “sudden extreme turbulence” over Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet about 10 hours after departure, with the pilot declaring a medical emergency and diverting the plane to Bangkok.