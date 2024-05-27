A GREEN build solution from an established Dumfriesshire-based business and its partner could help tackle the shortage of social housing in Scotland and reduce building costs as well as provide a retrofit solution for existing buildings.
Entrepreneur Eddie Black, founder and manager director of the Eco group of companies based in Annan, and co-founder of Vaso Build, was on the Go Radio Business Show to ask hosts Lord Willie Haughey and Sir Tom Hunter for advice on how to overcome barriers to adopting new technologies and risk-averse attitudes.
Vaso Build Solutions creates low-energy cost and low-carbon buildings from panels manufactured from recycled glass. The innovation has already been selected for support on the Circular and Sustainable Materials Accelerator established by Scotland’s construction innovation centre BE-ST at Hamilton.
Mr Black said: “The Scottish Government has declared a housing crisis and very little is being down to change attitudes and speed up adoption of new technologies so if there are solutions available that do not fit in to conventional thinking of testing, how do you over come the risk-averse attitude of new technology adopters and that ‘we have always done it this way’?”
The businessman, who said he wanted the south of Scotland to lead the way in developing the technology for widespread use in the construction industry, added: “We’ve built a school with it, we’ve built a test house, we’ve built in harsh environments in Canada. We are actively seeking investment in Scotland but are getting more interest outside Scotland but I have made a stipulation that we do our first factory here although we have two MOUs in America already.”
Lord Haughey welcomed the news that Mr Black was already on board with BE-ST and suggested he also contacts the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) for advice, while Sir Tom noted: “With new technology you get early adopters but, in my experience, it is proving your concept and trying to de-risk it for those who say ‘I’m going to take a chance on you’.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here