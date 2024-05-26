At 322.5 metres in length and 64 metres in height, the Queen Anne, the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag, can accommodate 2,996 guests and 1,225 crew.

Commenting, Rob Mason, Head of Cruise for Capital Cruising, said: “We are thrilled to have Cunard’s brand new ship call into the river Forth.

"She is a magnificent vessel and we extended a very warm Scottish welcome to her and her guests as they arrived into South Queensferry early this morning.

"Scotland’s cruise business contributes significantly to the economy, supports hundreds of jobs and delivers benefits to local businesses and communities.

"This is our busiest cruise season ever as passengers and ship lines choose our ports and anchorages to access the vast variety of attractions that Scotland has to offer including our UNESCO capital City of Edinburgh.”