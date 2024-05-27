The six-week-old black-and-white ruffled lemurs are among as few as 1,000 remaining in the wild, with the species considered critically endangered.

They are known to have the second-loudest primate call in the animal kingdom, with howler monkeys being the only louder species.

READ MORE: Glasgow scientists probe listening likes of lemurs

Their loud cry makes them more susceptible to capture for the illegal pet trade, and additional threats include hunting by locals and habitat destruction due to deforestation, logging and mining.

Blair Drummond participates in the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme in order to build the population of animals such as the lemurs.

The sisters are the third litter to be born at the park, with several of their siblings now dotted around zoological establishments across the UK.

The park also collaborates with conservation project Feedback Madagascar, which focuses on educating communities and protecting lemurs in their natural habitat.

Eventually, the pups will join the other lemurs at the park’s Lemur Land.

Blair Drummond participates in the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme (Image: (Andrew Milligan/PA))

In the meantime, visitors can catch a glimpse of them in their indoor enclosure with their mother, Cali.

READ MORE: Scots safari park welcomes first chimpanzee for eight years

The twin sisters will eventually be rehomed as part of the breeding programme.

Keeper Lesley Rodger said: “We are overjoyed to welcome these two new arrivals to our lemur conspiracy.

The twins will eventually be rehomed as part of the breeding programme (Image: (Andrew Milligan/PA))

“They are gaining confidence in their surroundings daily and are already testing their limb strength by hanging from branches in their aviary.

“Both pups are female and based on our past experience, girls do tend to be more of a handful.

“We have named them Nova, meaning ‘new’ and Evie meaning ‘life’.”