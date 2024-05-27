The union also criticised the media for taking the Scottish Labour leader's comments about his family's business at face value.

The statement was issued late last night after Mr Sarwar told the BBC he did “not believe that every single staff member is on the real living wage”.

READ MORE: Not all staff paid living wage at Sarwar family's firm

The politician plays no active role in United Wholesale (Scotland), the cash-and-carry business set up by his father. He voluntarily waived his right to any dividend after becoming an MSP.

His minority shareholding in the firm was said to be worth £4.8m in 2017. He signed a discretionary trust deed at the time which means he cannot access the assets.

The beneficiaries are his three children. His wife, Furheen, is a shareholder in the company.

Currently, the rate for the Scottish Living Wage is £12 per hour, 56p more than the minimum wage which is set at £11.44.

During an interview with BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, he was asked if his family's business was now paying all its staff at least the real living wage, he replied: “Well, they have a really good strong relationship with the USDAW trade union.”

“They will have to do what everyone will have to do which is comply with the new deal for working people that will deliver a genuine living wage, and they have a trade union recognition agreement with USDAW and a very strong relationship with USDAW.”

“It's not my business. I have no shares in that business. It's a business that yes, my family has an involvement in, but I have no direct involvement with that business.”

Asked if he did not know whether they pay all of the staff at least the real living wage or if he knew that they didn’t, he replied: “Well, I don't believe that every single staff member is on the real living wage.”

He added: “But I know there have been significant increases in the wage negotiated with USDAW trade union, and every business including that one will have to comply with a new deal for working people which will deliver a genuine living wage right across the country.”

READ MORE: Scotland 'lagging behind England on physiotherapy' training

Responding to the interview, the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: "Anas Sarwar isn't even the change the workers in his family's firm need - never mind Scotland."

The Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said the claim "leaves Anas Sarwar open to the charge of hypocrisy."

An Usdaw spokesman said: “Usdaw has a trade union recognition agreement with United Wholesale Scotland and we negotiate on pay with the company.

"In our last negotiation we agreed a pay deal that delivered an income higher than the real living wage for all employees.

"If the media had any queries about this then they should have contacted the company or the union, not a third party who has no role in this relationship.

"We would urge political parties to get their own houses in order, for example when the SNP were found to have used zero-hour contracts to deliver campaign materials.”