Officers said the man, aged 49, was struck by a black Citroen C4 car just after 8am.

READ MORE: Tesla driver dies following three-car smash near Ayr

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by ambulance where he later died.

Greenfaulds Road (Image: Google)

The car driver was not injured. The road was closed and re-opened around 1.50pm.



Sergeant Chris McColm of Lanarkshire Road Policing said: “Our thought are with the family and friends of the man who has died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

READ MORE: Man, 34, dies in fatal East Ayrshire Motorcycle crash on A76



“We are asking anyone who saw what happened or who might have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.



“If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1067 of Sunday, 26 May, 2024.”