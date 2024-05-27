Edinburgh Marathon Festival organisers have apologised after running out of medals for those at the back at the race.
GSI Events, the firm behind what is now one of the biggest mass participation events in the UK, told disappointed entrants that they had to order the silverware ahead of the event and “didn't get the numbers quite right this time.”
Replacements have been ordered for those who missed out, however, they won't arrive until July.
Tens of thousands paid the £68 entry fee to participate in the 26.2 mile run through the capital and out along the East Lothian coast.
While most of those received a medal, many crossing the finish line at Musselburgh did not.
Despite the downpour, some runners also reported a shortage of foil blankets.
Naomi Milne told The Herald: "This is my 44th marathon and I’ve done EMF once before.
"When I crossed the line I was gutted to hear there were no medals and felt sorry for the poor young lad who had to tell me as I was evidently very upset.
"They had also run out of t shirts in my size and snacks, and I had to hunt down a bottle of water.
"There were no foil blankets readily available which wasn’t great when I had to stand for 40 minutes waiting for a bus. Getting out of event village was tough as it was a bottle neck.
"The volunteers and support were amazing, but the organizing was shambolic and I won’t be returning."
Other runners took to the event's Facebook page to complain.
“So disappointing, was so emotional after completing my first marathon and then just became really angry,” wrote one. “Makes you feel like if you don’t run fast then you just don’t deserve a medal and should be overlooked.”
“My first marathon and in the many moments of doubt I tried to think of myself crossing the finish line and getting the medal. Very disappointing that they ran out,” said another.
Another told organisers: "I can't express how disappointing it was to finish without medals. They ran out so early.
"The training's so gruelling & we've committed so much time and raised so much money for charity.
"This was such a special personal achievement for me being able to run a marathon after being told it wouldn't be possible to run again after back surgery, but something as basic as ordering a medal per person wasn't possible.
"It really put a dampener on the achievement. There's so many amazing stories behind each entry and it's so sad these weren't fully celebrated. Really poor."
One, who was running his 27th marathon, said Edinburgh was "by far the worst in terms of organisation."
He said the race was a "shambles."
Organisers emailed disappointed athletes late on Sunday to apologise. They insisted only a "small number of finishers" did not get a medal.
“By way of explanation, we have to order the medals so far in advance, many months before everyone has entered, in order for them to be ready on time, and unfortunately we didn't get the numbers quite right this time. We are so sorry about this.
“Don't worry though we have made a special order for your medal and expect this to be with us by the end of June, which means that it will be in the post to you and coming through your door during early July.
“You don't need to do anything at all, it's all in hand and will arrive with you then, however we do apologise again that we didn't get this right first time.
“We hope that, aside from this, you had a great day, and will return again in 2025 when your legs have recovered, and you are ready for another challenge.”
GSI Events have been contacted for comment.
