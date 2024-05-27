Ms Jackson spent her time at Robert Gordon University (RGU) raising awareness for neurodiversity within her nursing role and on the RCN student committee.

The recent graduate set up a group dedicated to supporting nurses with conditions like Autism, ADHD, and other spectrum disorders called Support and Understanding for Neurodivergent Nurses (SUNN). She also launched a podcast and blog about her own nursing journey in the process.

Upon receiving the prestigious award, Chloe, who is also neurodivergent, said: "I am truly humbled to be named Student Nurse of the Year, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to support my fellow nurses who are neurodivergent. As a neurodivergent student nurse myself, I know firsthand the challenges that can come with navigating a traditional healthcare education. But I also know that with the right support and accommodations, we can thrive and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients.

“I am proud to have studied at RGU, where I was able to develop my skills and knowledge in a supportive and inclusive environment. I'm grateful to my educators, mentors, and peers who have helped me grow and flourish as a student nurse.

“I hope that my work will inspire other neurodivergent students to pursue their dreams in nursing, and I am committed to continuing to advocate for inclusivity and accessibility in healthcare education. This award is not just a recognition of my own achievements, but a testament to the power of neurodiverse voices and perspectives in shaping the future of healthcare. I'm thrilled to be representing RGU as Student Nurse of the Year, and I look forward to using this platform to make a positive impact on the nursing profession."

Chloe graduated in December 2023, but it was her second spell at the University in Aberdeen having previously studied BA (Hons) Hospitality Management and a master's degree in Digital Marketing.

Her path to nursing was a career she had always considered having had parents and a grandmother who were all nurses and after gaining experience and growing in confidence, Chloe decided to return to RGU and study BSc Adult Nursing.

Picking up skills in other fields is something Chloe credits for some of her success, and when graduating at Aberdeen Music Hall last year, she also wore a Heart of Grampian Tartan designed by one of the patients she was caring for while training at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

RGU’s Dean of the School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedic Practice said the RCN award should be the first of many for Chloe after making such a promising start in her nursing career.

Professor Susan Dawkes said: “I am delighted that our recent RGU graduate Chloe Jackson won the prestigious Royal College of Nursing Scotland nursing student of the year award.

“It is very well deserved, and I am so proud of Chloe and her achievements. Chloe was a fantastic student nurse who championed causes that are important to students, particularly inclusivity. Chloe has a very bright future indeed and I am sure this award will be one of many that she receives in her career.”