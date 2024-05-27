A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a Scottish serial killer will be held in September, it has been confirmed.
Peter Tobin, who was serving a full life order sentence, died on October 8 2022 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI).
The 76 year-old had been an inmate at HMP Edinburgh when he was taken to hospital on September 9 2022 following a fall in his cell the previous night.
Tobin was serving the sentence for the murders of Angelika Kluk, 23, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18.
The killer has long been suspected by police of murdering several other women as he lived under more than 40 aliases and had over 150 cars in his life.
His ashes were scattered at sea.
- ‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife reacts to news of killer’s death
- Serial killer Peter Tobin taken to hospital after collapsing in HMP Edinburgh
At a brief virtual hearing before Sheriff McCarron on Monday, all parties confirmed they were ready to proceed and a date of September 17 2024 was set for the fatal accident inquiry into Tobin’s death.
Tobin had been receiving palliative care before his death as his health worsened.
He was monitored by GeoAmey officers at all times while in ERI.
The inquiry, mandatory by law, will look into the cause of death, the circumstances in which it occurred and will establish whether any reasonable precautions could have been taken to prevent the death.
It aims to minimise the risk of deaths in the future.
FAIs are used to establish facts as opposed to attributing blame to an individual or group.
Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for Scotland’s prosecution service, said previously: ”The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Peter Tobin occurred while in legal custody and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel