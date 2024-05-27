Plans for serviced apartments, or short-term lets, on one of Scotland’s most famous streets are to go before councillors this week.
The holiday apartments plan is going to committee decision "given the significance of the issue of short-term lets to the public interest at present".
The proposal to transform empty or underused property above the Willow Tea Rooms on Princes Street in Edinburgh, originally described the future offering as an aparthotel.
Council papers show the application is for a change of use on the second and third floors from food and drink to 14 serviced apartments to be operated and managed as one business.
"Given the significance of the issue of short-term lets to the public interest at present, the chief planning officer considers this application should be decided by committee," papers show.
"The proposal is for the change of use from a café to 14 serviced apartment units. The application is for the change of use only, any physical alterations associated with the change of use will require listed building consent.
"The application was originally submitted as a change of use to aparthotel. However, it was subsequently agreed to change the description to serviced apartments, with this considered a more accurate description of the proposal.
"The terms serviced apartment and STL are interchangeable for the purposes of this assessment."
The plans by the Thistle Property Holding Company are to be discussed on Wednesday. The papers recommend the application be granted.
