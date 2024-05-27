Labour and Sir Keir Starmer “represent the only credible option” at the next election, a former banker who acted as a prominent SNP adviser has said.
Writing exclusively in The Herald, Benny Higgins said Scotland had “suffered from the political malaise created by the Tories in Westminster and the SNP in Holyrood."
He said the country had “languished because of weak, rudderless leadership.”
READ MORE: Benny Higgins: 'Keir Starmer's Labour are only credible option'
The ex-Tesco Bank chief executive endorsement of Labour will be a big blow to John Swinney.
Mr Higgins - who previously said he was a “big fan” of Nicola Sturgeon - served as the chair of the Scottish Government’s post-Covid Advisory Group on Economic Recovery.
He even appeared alongside the former first minister at one of her regular pandemic briefings.
He was also tasked with developing the implementation plan for the Scottish National Investment Bank.
Mr Higgins is now the executive chairman at Buccleuch, the property and estates group which holds the Duke of Buccleuch’s commercial interests.
He also serves as the chairman of the National Galleries of Scotland, Sistema Scotland, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.
The businessman has been moving closer to a formal endorsement of Labour for some time.
Last year he was hired by Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Jonathan Reynolds to work on an “independent detailed survey of business opinions in Scotland.“
He said his report exposed an “overwhelming” level of “level of despair and frustration.”
“Almost 80% of the jobs in this country are in the private sector, and a huge proportion of them are in small businesses.
“To support a society that cares about social justice, the NHS, social care and so much more, we need a vibrant economy. We need to make it an easy choice to invest in Scotland.
“We need government to support and encourage businesses, not hinder them.”
Mr Higgins said his report on economic recovery for Ms Sturgeon made 25 recommendations which were, at the time, “warmly welcomed and accepted.”
“Most have barely been mentioned since then,” he added.
“Instead, the formation of one group after another, and the pursuit of one more review after another, has been viewed by politicians as an alternative to taking action.”
Mr Higgins said the election can be a “new dawn.”
He added: “It will demand surefooted prioritisation of decisions, which can be the necessary catalyst to recover our strength and identity.
“It is only by choosing Labour that we can find hope and optimism.”
Sir Keir and the party “represent the only credible option,” he said.
READ MORE: Tory alarm over national service as PM doubles down on plan
Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Scottish Labour is delighted to gain the endorsement of Benny Higgins.
“Like many other experts and business people, Benny Higgins knows that Scotland needs change and that the SNP and the Tories cannot deliver it.
“It’s time for change and Scottish Labour can deliver it.”
An SNP source said: “Benny Higgins has reportedly been employed by the Labour Party since last year. It comes as no surprise he has endorsed them.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here