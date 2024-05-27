He said the country had “languished because of weak, rudderless leadership.”

READ MORE: Benny Higgins: 'Keir Starmer's Labour are only credible option'

The ex-Tesco Bank chief executive endorsement of Labour will be a big blow to John Swinney.

Mr Higgins - who previously said he was a “big fan” of Nicola Sturgeon - served as the chair of the Scottish Government’s post-Covid Advisory Group on Economic Recovery.

He even appeared alongside the former first minister at one of her regular pandemic briefings.

He was also tasked with developing the implementation plan for the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Mr Higgins is now the executive chairman at Buccleuch, the property and estates group which holds the Duke of Buccleuch’s commercial interests.

He also serves as the chairman of the National Galleries of Scotland, Sistema Scotland, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

The businessman has been moving closer to a formal endorsement of Labour for some time.

Last year he was hired by Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Jonathan Reynolds to work on an “independent detailed survey of business opinions in Scotland.“

He said his report exposed an “overwhelming” level of “level of despair and frustration.”

“Almost 80% of the jobs in this country are in the private sector, and a huge proportion of them are in small businesses.

“To support a society that cares about social justice, the NHS, social care and so much more, we need a vibrant economy. We need to make it an easy choice to invest in Scotland.

“We need government to support and encourage businesses, not hinder them.”

Mr Higgins said his report on economic recovery for Ms Sturgeon made 25 recommendations which were, at the time, “warmly welcomed and accepted.”

“Most have barely been mentioned since then,” he added.

“Instead, the formation of one group after another, and the pursuit of one more review after another, has been viewed by politicians as an alternative to taking action.”

Mr Higgins said the election can be a “new dawn.”

He added: “It will demand surefooted prioritisation of decisions, which can be the necessary catalyst to recover our strength and identity.

“It is only by choosing Labour that we can find hope and optimism.”

Sir Keir and the party “represent the only credible option,” he said.

READ MORE: Tory alarm over national service as PM doubles down on plan

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Scottish Labour is delighted to gain the endorsement of Benny Higgins.

“Like many other experts and business people, Benny Higgins knows that Scotland needs change and that the SNP and the Tories cannot deliver it.

“It’s time for change and Scottish Labour can deliver it.”

An SNP source said: “Benny Higgins has reportedly been employed by the Labour Party since last year. It comes as no surprise he has endorsed them.”