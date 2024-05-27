The general election campaign is less than a week old, but representatives of the oil and gas industry have wasted no time in sending a clear message to whoever forms the next UK Government.
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce warned today that the party which wins the election on July 4 will have just 100 days to restore confidence and save 100,000 jobs in the North Sea, or risk losing investment worth around £30 billion. It came as the 39th Energy Transition Report from the Chamber revealed that there has been a sharp decline in work across production, exploration, and renewables as well as investors await the outcome of the poll.
According to the report, industry confidence in UK activities has plunged to a record low, as high taxes and a potential exploration ban threaten to bring the domestic oil and gas industry to a premature end.
READ MORE: Major boost for North Sea giant as development approved
The Chamber renewed its call for an independent body, free from political influence, to oversee the energy transition.
And its report underlines the need for a “relentless focus” on renewable energy job creation, echoing calls from trade union Unite for major investment to create jobs in wind power manufacturing and operations, hydrogen, carbon capture, and decommissioning.
The Energy Transition survey, sponsored by KPMG and ETZ, found that companies expect only around half of their work (51%) to be in renewables by 2030, up from 34% currently. It also found that, despite the price of oil remaining higher than $80 per barrel, confidence among companies working in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) is now lower than the financial crash and the pandemic, when oil prices had slumped to around $16 a barrel.
Tax, political environment and market stability were highlighted as the three biggest concerns facing companies based in the UK energy sector, with firms increasingly focusing their investment and resources in projects and markets overseas.
READ MORE: Award-winning Scottish glassware company to shut down
The survey was published amid ongoing concern in the industry about the windfall tax or energy profits levy, introduced by the UK Government in May 2022 in response to the extraordinary profits energy companies began making as commodity prices surged following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Energy companies have said the windfall tax is discouraging investment in the UK and increasing the country's reliance on more expensive imports of energy, although tax incentives were brought in alongside the levy to encourage firms to continue investing in the North Sea.
“The Energy Transition survey has charted the highs and lows of the UK’s energy sector for the past 20 years, but never before have its findings been so important; and the need for action so urgent,” said Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
“From our survey and listening to focus groups, we believe the next government has just 100 days to convince industry that there is a future in the UK Continental Shelf. Failure to do so will result in the current apathy, which is evident throughout this report, turning to open revolt, where companies move their resources on to countries which offer a less hostile business environment and better returns. Privately, industry leaders are being very clear that this will be the outcome of an extended windfall tax with scaled back allowances.
“Should this transpire, our path to net zero could look more like a road to nowhere.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here