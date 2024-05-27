Four firefighters were taken to hospital after a fire engine on a 999 call was involved in a crash with a van.
The fire engine was heading to Dunvegan, Skye, when the crash happened on the A890 at Mammit Hill near Strathcarron in the Highlands at around 7.41pm on Sunday.
Four firefighters and the van driver were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Two firefighters were later discharged. The van driver sustained minor injuries.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander Michael Humphreys said: “The appliance from Inverness Community Fire Station was responding to a 999 call under blue light conditions when it collided with a commercial van.
Read More:
-
Major search ongoing for woman, 68, reported missing on Isle of Rum
-
-
“Our operations control immediately mobilised three further appliances and specialist resources to the scene and five casualties were removed from the vehicles and taken to Raigmore Hospital. This included four firefighters.
“Two firefighters were later discharged, and the van driver suffered minor injuries. Two firefighters remain in hospital. All staff are being fully supported.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here