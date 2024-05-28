Several new locations in Fife and South Lanarkshire will see their service upgraded, Openreach said, with more areas in Aberdeen and Dundee brought into the network.

Robert Thorburn, partnership director for Scotland, said: “Our rollout of full fibre broadband is a huge infrastructure success story. As far as we know, no company is building faster or further in Europe.

READ MORE: Stark warning issued over North Sea as campaign hots up

“We won’t be stopping any time soon. We now plan to build even further across Scotland, to more city locations, towns and our most rural communities. Our engineers are working at a rapid pace despite the huge complexities of an engineering project on this scale, stretching from Shetland to Stranraer.”

Tom Arthur, Scottish Government employment and investment minister, said: “Digital infrastructure is a key enabler to support economic growth right across Scotland. It’s why the Scottish Government is making record investment in broadband infrastructure this year, and we will continue to work alongside Openreach and other partners to continue improving and extending our digital network to benefit communities and businesses across the country.

“As a signatory of Scotland’s Full Fibre Charter, Openreach is committed to accelerating and prioritising rollout of the technology. This welcome programme of work will bring continued significant investment in our workforce and national infrastructure, enabling more homes and businesses – including in our island and rural communities - to access a full fibre connection.”

READ MORE: Barratt chief in Scotland calls for 'change of agenda'

Openreach said its latest roll-out is part of a £15 billion project to upgrade the UK’s broadband infrastructure, which it said will make gigabit-capable technology available to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026. These will include 6.2 million harder to reach, more remote and rural areas, the firm said.