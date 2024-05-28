Muckle Media, the Edinburgh-based communications agency, has appointed industry veteran Iain Valentine as its first non-executive chairman.
Mr Valentine brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, including 17 years as creative director, co-owner, and managing partner of Whitespace, which was acquired by Dentsu Creative in 2018. He went on to become chief executive of Isobar, Dentsu’s digital experience and transformation agency, which employed more than 400 people. More recently, he served as group managing director of Dentsu Creative before stepping down in 2022 to pursue a portfolio career.
Mr Valentine joins Muckle Media following the promotion of Jacquelyn Whyte, the agency’s former creative lead, to director responsible for creative thinking and business development.
The agency said Mr Valentine will help guide its leadership team’s strategic direction, leaning on his experience and insight to support the agency’s growth plans.
He said: "I am incredibly excited to take on this new role as part of the progressive and dynamic leadership at Muckle Media. The team’s alignment to B-Corp certification and depth of commitment to its people and culture align with my own beliefs and are key to success in a modern agency.”
Nathalie Agnew, founder and managing director of Muckle Media, said: "We are really looking forward to working with Iain as we continue to grow an exciting, impactful and creative agency that helps leave the world in a better place.
"Iain’s impressive track record leading the growth of Whitespace means he has overcome many of the challenges facing agencies and also identified and worked through many of the opportunities for growth, so his insights will be invaluable.
"Iain’s approach to agency advisory services is well aligned against our values and I look forward to working with him as we continue to sustainably grow the business."
