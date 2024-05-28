Emergency services were called to the on-slip road for the A85, close to the pedestrian footbridge, around 12.35am. The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened near the A85 slip road (Image: Google)

The road was closed for around six hours and reopened at 6.30am. Police Sergeant Brian McEwen, Perth Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Despite the time of night, the A9 was still busy with traffic and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area from around 12.20am and may have seen what happened.

“I am also appealing for anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 0099 of 28 May, 2024.”