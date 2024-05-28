The air crews have undergone months of “gruelling” training and will now be deployed on the travel company’s flights from Scotland’s largest city.

In addition, four extra pilots have begun working at the Scottish hub.

The air crews get their 'wings' (Image: TUI)

TUI’s Head of Cabin Crew Management Ian Campbell said: “This year we saw unprecedented interest, with thousands applying for the roles available; and 10,000 applications flying in during the first week.”

The majority of the training takes place at TUI’s Training Centre in East Midlands, where the new recruits are put through their paces and learn safety and service.

READ MORE: Glasgow TUI flight bound for Turkey diverts to Newcastle

Mr Campbell said: “One day we could be teaching them how to safely pour a cup of tea and the next they are jumping out of an aircraft on our safety evacuation slide.

“This isn’t a normal 9 to 5, we operate 24/7, 365 days a year and the training is about getting the new recruits into that mindset.”

The new cabin crew have been recruited to work across each of TUI’s 23 regional bases. Before taking to the skies, new graduate attended their Wings ceremony the ultimate celebration of everything they have achieved over their six weeks of training.

READ MORE: Package holiday and flights group TUI raises prices

Ian Campbell said: “Their commitment to working and studying hard to be the best cabin crew they can is inspiring and fuels the entire team’s motivation. The new entrants inject a wonderful dose of positive energy into our regional bases, and their excitement is contagious.

"The sheer volume of learning is always a shock to entrants, but when they get their wings and put on their uniforms it becomes real; they are finally in the job they’ve aspired to.”

Tui’s most popular destinations from Glasgow Airport for this Summer are Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Cancun, Mexico.