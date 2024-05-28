Thunderstorm warnings have been issued across Scotland for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Met Office says some communities are at risk of being ‘cut-off’ on Tuesday and Wednesday conditions could cause ‘danger to life’ if heavy rain leads to fast-flowing or deep floodwater.
Two separate yellow warnings have been issued, the first of which starts at 3pm on Tuesday and is in place until midnight.
It covers the Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway area as well parts of Midlothian and the Scottish Borders.
A Met Office statement said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread eastwards this afternoon before slowly fading later this evening.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) May 28, 2024
Thunderstorms across parts of Scotland
Wednesday 1000 – 1900
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/iYGZ9Zv0Hr
“Where storms are particularly frequent 20 to 30 mm of rain may build up over 2 or 3 hours. Frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards in some places.”
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected once again on Wednesday, with some travel disruption and flooding possible. However, the warning covers the central belt and North of Scotland. It is in place from 10am until 7 pm tomorrow evening.
Experts say spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, while flooding and lightning strikes could cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
READ MORE:
- Increase in Scotland's A&E patients waiting over target time
- Man dies in HGV crash walking on A85 slip road for A9 Perth bypass
They’ve also warned that homes and businesses could be cut off as there is a slight chance of power cuts.
The Met Office website states: “Early showers on Wednesday will become heavier and more widespread later in the morning for the afternoon.
"Where showers and storms develop they could be slow-moving and prolonged, bringing 15-20 mm of rain in less than an hour and potentially 30-40 mm in a few hours. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.”
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued 14 flood alerts for across the country.
They are also warning of transport disruption if the rain builds up in certain areas.
A statement reads: “There is a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers. Potential impacts include flooding of properties and parts of communities, flooding of land and roads, and disruption to travel and infrastructure. The risk is greatest if showers occur over built-up areas, the transport network, or small or fast
The list of areas to be impacted is below.
Tuesday warning:
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
Strathclyde
- East Ayrshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
Wednesday warning
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeen
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- North Lanarkshire
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here