Two separate yellow warnings have been issued, the first of which starts at 3pm on Tuesday and is in place until midnight.

It covers the Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway area as well parts of Midlothian and the Scottish Borders.

A Met Office statement said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread eastwards this afternoon before slowly fading later this evening.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of Scotland



Wednesday 1000 – 1900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/iYGZ9Zv0Hr — Met Office (@metoffice) May 28, 2024

“Where storms are particularly frequent 20 to 30 mm of rain may build up over 2 or 3 hours. Frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards in some places.”

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected once again on Wednesday, with some travel disruption and flooding possible. However, the warning covers the central belt and North of Scotland. It is in place from 10am until 7 pm tomorrow evening.

Experts say spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures, while flooding and lightning strikes could cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

READ MORE:

They’ve also warned that homes and businesses could be cut off as there is a slight chance of power cuts.

The Met Office website states: “Early showers on Wednesday will become heavier and more widespread later in the morning for the afternoon.

"Where showers and storms develop they could be slow-moving and prolonged, bringing 15-20 mm of rain in less than an hour and potentially 30-40 mm in a few hours. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued 14 flood alerts for across the country.

They are also warning of transport disruption if the rain builds up in certain areas.

A statement reads: “There is a risk of flooding from surface water and rivers. Potential impacts include flooding of properties and parts of communities, flooding of land and roads, and disruption to travel and infrastructure. The risk is greatest if showers occur over built-up areas, the transport network, or small or fast

The list of areas to be impacted is below.

Tuesday warning:

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

Strathclyde

East Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

Wednesday warning

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

West Lothian

Strathclyde