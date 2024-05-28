He was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier this year of rape, physical and sexual assaults and abusive behaviour, including brandishing a screwdriver at his victim.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison with a further three years' supervision and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Lord Scott heard how Hodgkins had a “lengthy” record of previous convictions and had served “several” custodial terms.

The 42-year-old, who is originally from Worcestershire, previously served a four-year term for choking his girlfriend during a row, as well as punching the woman's mother in the face, breaking four of her teeth.

He was later given a two-year sentence for attacking a partner and shaving her head.

Hodgkins has previous convictions for stalking, assault, knife possession and racially-aggravated harassment as well as stealing dogs in Perthshire in 2022.

Sentencing, Lord Scott said: "You are concerned about being seen as a risk to the public; however, you a risk to the public.

“You continue to show no remorse, no empathy and no understanding of how your offending has affected your victim.

“It is well known that the effect of rape can be severe and long-lasting.

“Your victim has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and chronic anxiety and depression.

“She has been unable to continue in her job and lives daily with the debilitating effects of your offending.

“She says that normal life is not normal anymore.”

Detective Constable Daniel Cogan said: “Hodgkins is a violent, abusive individual who has now been made to face the consequences of his despicable actions.

“I hope today’s sentence provides the woman with some form of justice and allows her to move forward while continue to come to terms with what has happened to her.

“Police Scotland thoroughly investigates all reports of sexual crimes and, with the support of our partners, will support those who come forward throughout the process.

“I’d encourage anyone who has been the victim of domestic abuse and or a sexual crime, regardless of when it happened, to report it to us in the confidence we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”