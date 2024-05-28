The future of Revolution Bars seems no less certain following the latest update to the City on moves to safeguard the troubled hospitality chain's future.
The company has in recent weeks been “actively exploring all the strategic options available it”, including a sale of the business and restructuring plan, as its bid to maximise returns for shareholders. However, efforts to secure its potential sale to fellow bar firm Nightcap have appeared to reach a dead end.
Revolution, which is seeking to raise £12.5 million from investors alongside a sale process, told the stock market today that a “highly conditional” takeover proposal from Nightcap had been dismissed, stating that the approach was “incapable of being delivered”.
READ MORE: Edinburgh chef reveals reasons behind St Andrews move
The company, which runs scores of high street bars across the UK under the Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba and Peach Pub brands, said: “The Nightcap proposal would still require Revolution Bars Limited (the “plan company”) to proceed with the restructuring plan, but not the existing fundraising of £12.5m (the “fundraising”).
“However, following legal advice, the board has concluded that the Nightcap proposal is incapable of being delivered, which was communicated to Nightcap last week.
“There were a number of challenges to the delivery of the Nightcap proposal, which was a highly conditional proposal and which was subject to multiple equity fundraisings, assumptions regarding the support of the company’s and Nightcap’s respective lenders, material due diligence, as well as significant time, material cost, and potential untested legal and procedural issues”.
READ MORE: Muckle Media appoints industry veteran as first chairman
However, the board of Revolution said that it "remains open to considering any future proposal from Nightcap or any other party, following completion of the restructuring plan, at which time the Company would have been recapitalised".
Revolution has felt the strain recent months as the hospitality sector has come under pressure from the rising cost of energy, labour, food and drink, which has coincided with the cost of living crisis. It reiterated today that, without the additional cash it is hoping to raise with the fundraising and the savings it hopes to achieve through a proposed restructuring plan, it anticipates facing liquidity pressures from the first quarter of its 2025 financial year, which begins in July.
Revolution warned of the risk of insolvency if its fundraising and restructuring proposals are not supported by shareholders at its forthcoming general meeting. However, it said that it had so far received a “significant level of support” from investors for its plans.
Shares in the company closed the day unchanged at 1.5p.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here