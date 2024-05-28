THE sun shone and the crowds came out in force for the latest Ayrshire food event when Ayrshire Food an a’ that returned to Dean Castle in Kilmarnock last Sunday to celebrate the very best of local produce.

Within the courtyard, stall holders tempted visitors with fresh strawberries, artisan cakes and butchers’ meat with an impeccable pedigree, while beyond the high walls the circle of food vans offered mouth-watering street food for picnics on the grass.

Just half an hour after the event opened there were already lengthy queues at the barbecue being operated by Cedar Cottage Country Food.

Adam McIntyre, whose family have run the business for many years, explained how they used meat from their own Highland Cattle and other heritage breeds, both on the barbecue, at the adjacent fresh meat stall and also in their shop in Paisley.

“Customers love the taste of our beef which is all raised on our farm outside of Ayr,” he said.

Nearby Joanna’s Traditional Fish & Chips were doing a roaring trade and the Espresso Kart was serving up lattes and cappuccinos made from freshly-roasted beans to a succession of coffee connoisseurs.

For those with a sweet tooth, Threepwood Fayre’s traditional handmade confectionery, sold from a heritage food van, was happily near at hand, while just across the way The Donut Den was providing freshly-cooked donuts smothered in sugar.

The man behind the fryer was David Hart from Hurlford, who after making donuts with other companies for many years, launched his own donut van last year.

“The secret to a great donut is getting the oil to exactly the right temperature,” said David, whose regular pitch is outside ASDA in Irvine.

The idea behind the event was to demonstrate the wide range of high quality food production that is taking place across Ayrshire, much of it using ingredients grown or reared in the region.

This part of the world, with its long history of dairy farms, seafood and vegetables offers a wonderful larder and there is a wealth of innovative farming, cooking and baking taking place.

The Lochhill Dairy Company from New Cumnock is the perfect mix of tradition and creativity. It’s been farmed by the Young family for more than 100 years and today David Young, who is at the helm, has taken the business forward, installing a pasteuriser and a milk machine to allow him to sell milk straight from the farm.

“This is how milk used to be sold to customers,” he says.

“People like to know where their food comes from and to be able to talk directly to the producers.”

Customers at the Fair were certainly enjoying the experience of buying fresh milk from David’s 100-strong herd and his next step will be to start offering cream, skimmed and semi-skimmed milk as well.

Some of that cream would make the perfect accompaniment for a slice of cheesecake from the Scottish Creamy Cheesecake Company that’s based in Prestwick. From her stall, owner Sharon Stirrat was serving up generous slices of delicious desert, all made to her secret recipe “We do have a shop, but it is great to get out to fairs and festivals and meet new customers,” she said.

For Nicola Whitelaw of Sweetheart Tablet, fairs are now just one part of her growing enterprise. Using her grandmother’s recipe, she makes a wide range of flavoured tablets and truffles. “From starting off at events like this, my tablet is now being sold in places such as Buchanan Galleries,” she said.

Also returning to the Kilmarnock Fair was the Woolly Pig Company, whose Mangalitsa pigs roam free within the woods of East Ayrshire in order to produce meat that’s succulent and tasty, as well as providing many environmental benefits with their grazing action. Meanwhile it was their first time at the event for Ayrshire Riviera Cider, whose apples come from orchards and gardens in Ayrshire, including the walled garden at Culzean Castle.

Afterwards David Jamieson, Regional Food Group Coordinator with Ayrshire Food an’ a’ that said:

“The event was a great success. Dean Castle Country Park is a perfect location for visitors to enjoy the grounds and the castle, with the added bonus on Sunday of a celebration of Ayrshire food producers.

“It was a sell-out for all of our Makers and the food trucks also ended their day with nothing left to sell. The Ayrshire community, and beyond, are wonderful supporters of the events. We look forward bringing more events around Ayrshire in the coming months.”

