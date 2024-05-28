An Edinburgh brewer has signed a series of deals that will make its non-alcoholic spirit more widely available across Scotland.
Family-run Talonmore has secured a wholesale distribution agreement with Inverarity Morton, the Glasgow-based supplier of premium spirits, craft beers, real ales and soft drinks to the licensed trade. The brand has signed a further deal with restaurant, bar and hotel operator Montpelier Group whose venues include Tigerlily, Indigo Yard and Rabble in Edinburgh's city centre.
Set up in 2020 by managing director Lewis Kennedy, Talonmore uses a mix of rooted and plant-based ingredients to replicate the experience of drinking a dark spirit. Ingredients include "superfoods" such as prickly pear and hawthorn berry.
READ MORE: Hunter Laing toasts record profits as Islay debut nears
Named as 2024 Men’s Health and Good Housekeeping’s best non-alcoholic spirit, the brand has also undertaken a number of marketing partnerships such as a recent collaboration with mushroom supplement specialists Antioxi to create "Talonmore Roar", a cocktail boasting extensive health benefits.
Talonmore was the only beverage brand to succeed in the latest round of the Scottish EDGE awards, securing £80,000 in funding as winner in the RBS Scale Edge category.
“To be recognised by Scottish Edge is an absolute milestone for Talonmore," Mr Kennedy said. "We had many goals and dreams when we started our brand, and winning pitches like this is very high on that list.
READ MORE: Scottish oat milk firm Brose's Josh Barton lifted by EDGE
“There are some really exciting and innovative businesses across Scotland right now. We’re just so happy to be recognised as one of them at this stage in our journey.
"We’re bursting with ideas at Talonmore and we have a lot in the pipeline to shout about. This funding will help make that possible.”
Delivered twice per year, the Scottish Edge awards support businesses and entrepreneurs across Scotland whose innovations have high growth potential. To date the competition has supported 569 early-stage Scottish businesses with more than £25 million in funding.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here