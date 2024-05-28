Set up in 2020 by managing director Lewis Kennedy, Talonmore uses a mix of rooted and plant-based ingredients to replicate the experience of drinking a dark spirit. Ingredients include "superfoods" such as prickly pear and hawthorn berry.

Named as 2024 Men’s Health and Good Housekeeping’s best non-alcoholic spirit, the brand has also undertaken a number of marketing partnerships such as a recent collaboration with mushroom supplement specialists Antioxi to create "Talonmore Roar", a cocktail boasting extensive health benefits.

Talonmore was the only beverage brand to succeed in the latest round of the Scottish EDGE awards, securing £80,000 in funding as winner in the RBS Scale Edge category.

“To be recognised by Scottish Edge is an absolute milestone for Talonmore," Mr Kennedy said. "We had many goals and dreams when we started our brand, and winning pitches like this is very high on that list.

“There are some really exciting and innovative businesses across Scotland right now. We’re just so happy to be recognised as one of them at this stage in our journey.

"We’re bursting with ideas at Talonmore and we have a lot in the pipeline to shout about. This funding will help make that possible.”

Delivered twice per year, the Scottish Edge awards support businesses and entrepreneurs across Scotland whose innovations have high growth potential. To date the competition has supported 569 early-stage Scottish businesses with more than £25 million in funding.