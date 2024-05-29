The Scottish Government should reconsider the implications of its flagship Housing Bill as a matter of “urgent priority”.
Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, has warned the pipeline of build-to-rent projects, hailed by developers as key to solving the city’s housing shortage, has been virtually wiped out against a backdrop of uncertainty on rent control policy.
Writing in The Herald today, Mr Patrick described the new Bill as an “obstacle” to hopes of an increase in the residential population of the city centre, which has long been held up as crucial to restoring its prosperity.
Stuart Patrick: Time for less conversation and more action on business
“Glasgow city centre needs business investment to aid its recovery from the pandemic and the ongoing shift to online shopping,” Mr Patrick writes. “There is also a widely shared aspiration to increase the residential population.
“However, the current Housing Bill has become an obstacle with the Scottish Property Federation arguing that as much as £3.2 billion of direct investment in 20,000 new rental homes is at risk because of uncertainty around rent controls.
“Evidence from the planning pipeline in the city centre reinforces that view, with a healthy list of proposals for build-to-rent projects now nearly vanished and almost all new projects are exploring student accommodation instead. Reconsidering the implications of the Housing Bill for business investment is an urgent priority.”
Boost for Glasgow as major firms flock to Bothwell Street
The Housing (Scotland) Bill introduced by Scottish ministers earlier this year includes new proposals for long-term rent controls for private tenancies. It came after emergency rent controls were introduced in 2022 to protect consumers as the cost of living spiralled. Those controls, which included a moratorium on evictions, expired at the end of March.
Last weekend, Scottish Government rent controls were blamed for the collapse of a proposal to build 375 flats in the Cowcaddens area of Glasgow. Vertu Motors revealed that the sale of a 1.15 acre site next to its Macklin Motors Nissan Glasgow Central dealership had fallen through “due to the impact of recent legislative changes in Scotland imposing rent controls”.
Elsewhere in his article, Mr Patrick assesses what the Scottish Government now led by First Minister John Swinney could do to support business and the economy.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel