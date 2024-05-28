Fewer Scots who need to see a GP are able to get an appointment within two days, a new report has revealed.
Figures for 2023-24 showed that 84% of people who needed to either see or speak to a doctor or nurse “quite urgently” were able to be seen within 48 hours.
That is down from 85% in 2021-22 – during the Covid pandemic – and lower than in 2019-20, when 86% were able to be seen within two days.
Figures contained in the latest health and care experience survey, which was published by the Scottish Government, also showed the number of people being offered face to face appointments was still lower than before Covid.
Read More:
-
Increase in number of patients waiting over the target time in A&E departments
-
NHS backlog hits 840,000 as the number of inpatients waiting a year jumps by 25%
-
Record vacancies - but 'no growth' in training: Behind Scotland's physio crisis
Of those who had an appointment with their GP during 2023-24, 62% said this was face to face – up from 37% in 2021-22, but lower than the 87% of people who had such appointments in 2019-20.
Meanwhile just over a third of people (34%) had their appointment over the phone.
This was down from 2021-22, when almost three out of five (57%) of appointments were over the phone, but is much higher than the 11% of appointments that were carried out in this way pre-pandemic in 2019-20.
More than 107,000 people across Scotland who are registered with a GP took part in the survey – with almost seven out of 10 (69%) saying their overall experience of their general practice was either good or excellent.
This was up slightly from 67% in the last survey in 2021-22, but down from 79% in 2019-20.
Regarding out of hours care, almost three quarters (73%) rated their experience as being either good or excellent.
This was up from 67% in 2021-22, but was lower than the 79% recorded in 2019-20.
The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here