Two men and a woman have been convicted of human trafficking offences and brothel-keeping offences.
Qin Huang, 31, Xiao Min, 38, and Guolei Huang, 35, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, May 28.
Their crimes took place in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The trio are due to be sentenced on Tuesday, June 25.
Speaking after they were convicted on Tuesday, Detective Inspector Mark Dines said: "Human trafficking is a despicable crime that has an unmeasurable long-term impact on its victims.
"We are committed to working with our partners to conduct thorough investigations, to identify those responsible and to protect vulnerable victims from harm.
"During this operation we worked in partnership with the Home Office Criminal & Financial Investigation Team and received assistance from officers of the Metropolitan Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
"We will continue in our efforts to tackle human trafficking and information from people within our communities is key to helping us to identify those involved.
"I ask that anyone with any information or concerns about the welfare of someone they suspect has been trafficked to contact us on 101."
