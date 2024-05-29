Ms Feechan said Findra's sustainable approach to the design and development of its products appeals to a wide audience of active females. Sales come predominantly from online buyers in the UK, but with the ability to ship globally the company is aiming to reach new audiences.

"We're seeing more people, of all ages, wearing outdoor clothing for everyday wear," Ms Feechan said. "They look for versatility, functionality and style, elements already incorporated into every item of the Findra product offering.

READ MORE: Fashion designer Alex Feechan on her love for Loch Eddy

“Building the Findra brand and community is not an overnight task. You can look at brands such as Patagonia which has been around for 50 years and has stuck to its core values of creating clothing responsibly.

“This new investment will allow Findra to concentrate on our triple bottom line of people, place and planet, growing our community of customers in a considered approach."

Ms Feechan set up her business after a 20-year career in the fashion and textiles industry. She struck out on her own after taking up mountain biking and finding a lack of well-designed kit for women, which she describes as a "shrink it and pink it" version of menswear.

“We know that Findra's loyal customer base is deeply connected to our identity as a female-led brand," she added.

"We understand the importance of representation and empowerment in the outdoor industry. By choosing to crowdfund, we affirm our commitment to our community, knowing they share our vision for inclusivity and innovation."

READ MORE: Talonmore expands across non-alcoholic spirits market

The company has been advised since 2016 by law firm Harper Macleod. Partner Jo Nisbet said the Findra brand and its community have "huge potential" in a market of increasingly ethically conscious outdoor enthusiasts.

“There are some challenges for women entrepreneurs when it comes to raising investment, so a crowdfunding exercise is a natural step due to the community aspect of the business alongside the longstanding support of existing investors," she said.

More than two-thirds of Findra’s range is produced in the UK, most of which is made using Merino wool which is environmentally friendly and more durable than other textiles. Ms Feechan said this has dovetailed with "a bit of a move" away from the fast fashion trends of the last decade.

"That sense of sustainability and value is very much at the forefront of people’s minds, but there is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do to encourage consumers to shop sustainably and choose more ethical brands," she added.