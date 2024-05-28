A special service to mark the centenary of Glasgow's cenotaph will be led by the Lord Lieutenant.
On Friday, May 31, a service will be held in George Square to mark 100 years since the memorial was unveiled by Field Marshal Douglas Haig, 1st Earl Haig, who commanded the First World War’s British Expeditionary Force.
Around 200,000 Glaswegians fought in the First World War, with around 18,000 killed and a further 35,000 injured.
Field Marshal Haig's leadership in the war has proved controversial. He was hailed as "the man who won the war" by the American General John Pershing, and given a state funeral upon his death in 1928.
However, he was criticised by the likes of Winston Churchill and Lloyd George for what were perceived as outdated battle tactics, with the latter criticising "vain and insane offensives" which led to huge numbers of casualties. Modern historians are divided on his legacy.
Further inscriptions were added to the cenotaph following the Second World War, and it was declared a listed building in 1970. It is now to remember all those lost in conflict.
Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren will lead the service to mark the 100th anniversary of its unveiling in her capacity as Lord Lieutenant.
The Lord Lieutenant said: “This is an important and poignant service. Reflecting on war, its cost and all those lost in conflicts.
“Including heroes, like my maternal grandfather, Private Allan Hannah McIlvennie who served with the Cameron Highlanders during the First World War. He lost his life at the notorious ‘bloody’ Battle of the Somme on 23 July 1916. His record states ‘killed in action’. Like so many others, his body was never found.
“His name included in the City of Glasgow’s Roll of Honour, for posterity. So, it’s with a mixture of pride and sadness I stand here today and pay my respects to all affected – even now – by war.”
Friday’s service will feature a reading of a war poem penned by Glaswegian William Hamilton, dubbed the city’s ‘lost Scottish poet’. Royal Conservatoire drama student, Lewis McDougall will read the work titled: ‘Armistice Day’.
Hamilton’s poems were recently brought to public attention by amateur historians Peter Hutchison and Gilbert Wilson.
Private Hamilton was an art teacher who served with the 2nd Battalion Highland Light Infantry (City of Glasgow Regiment). He lies in St Manvieu War Cemetery, A British Second World War cemetery of Commonwealth soldiers, not far from Caen in France. Hamilton was killed in action, on Monday June 26, 1944, at the age of 34 years. Less than three weeks after the D-Day Landings.
The centenary service will also feature singing by the West of Scotland Military Wives Choir, a blessing and sermon by Rev Johnstone and representation by the Royal British Legion (Scotland).
