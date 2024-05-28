A popular island hotel has announced a new policy for visitors affected by ferry disruption amid warnings of a "Summer of more chaos".
The Auchrannie resort on the Isle of Arran said guests would be offered an extra night's stay free of charge if they are unable to leave the island due to CalMac ferry cancellations.
Around 750,000 journeys are made by ferry to and from the island every year with sailings from Troon, Ardrossan and Claonaig.
The four-star resort in Brodick said the new Book with Confidence policy would apply to all new and existing bookings.
It will also scrap charges for late cancellations, including on the day of arrival and pick-ups from Brodick if guests are unable to take their car on the ferry.
It comes after the Scottish Conservatives warned of a “summer of more chaos” on CalMac’s ferry network, following further delays to getting two of its largest ships in service.
Ferguson Marine shipyard announced a further two-month delay to Glen Sannox, which is due to take over the main Arran route. It means the ferry is not likely to be carrying passengers until October.
The route between Ardrossan/Troon and Brodick is being served by the ageing Isle of Arran ferry and the catamaran Alfred, chartered from Orkney operator Pentland Ferries.
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the delays would be “frustrating” to those affected, and urged CalMac to make best use of its available vessels and provide as much capacity as possible.
READ MORE:
Brian Wilson: CalMac record fines farce piles irony upon scandal
Lifeline Scots island services in turmoil as two services sidelined
She said Transport Scotland was “urgently” considering a funding request from the Arran Ferry Committee and CalMac to increase Alfred’s passenger capacity while Caledonian Isles remained out of service.
Visitors to Auchrannie will also be entitled to complimentary late check-outs if there is ferry disruption on the return journey.
In a message to email subscribers the hotel said: "Whilst the vast majority of our guests are unaffected by any ferry disruption, we hope that these measures will offer some reassurance that if you are affected in any way, Auchrannie will be on hand to help out."
Built in 1869 Auchrannie House served as a private home for many years before the Johnstone family purchased the property as a 12 bedroom B&B back in1988.
Auchrannie Resort features three award-winning restaurants, lodges, outdoor adventure company and leisure facilities.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel