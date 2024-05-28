Around 750,000 journeys are made by ferry to and from the island every year with sailings from Troon, Ardrossan and Claonaig.

The four-star resort in Brodick said the new Book with Confidence policy would apply to all new and existing bookings.

Auchrannie has introduced a new policy to reassure visitors worried about ferry disruption (Image: Auchrannie)

It will also scrap charges for late cancellations, including on the day of arrival and pick-ups from Brodick if guests are unable to take their car on the ferry.

It comes after the Scottish Conservatives warned of a “summer of more chaos” on CalMac’s ferry network, following further delays to getting two of its largest ships in service.

Ferguson Marine shipyard announced a further two-month delay to Glen Sannox, which is due to take over the main Arran route. It means the ferry is not likely to be carrying passengers until October.

The route between Ardrossan/Troon and Brodick is being served by the ageing Isle of Arran ferry and the catamaran Alfred, chartered from Orkney operator Pentland Ferries.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the delays would be “frustrating” to those affected, and urged CalMac to make best use of its available vessels and provide as much capacity as possible.

She said Transport Scotland was “urgently” considering a funding request from the Arran Ferry Committee and CalMac to increase Alfred’s passenger capacity while Caledonian Isles remained out of service.

Visitors to Auchrannie will also be entitled to complimentary late check-outs if there is ferry disruption on the return journey.

In a message to email subscribers the hotel said: "Whilst the vast majority of our guests are unaffected by any ferry disruption, we hope that these measures will offer some reassurance that if you are affected in any way, Auchrannie will be on hand to help out."

Built in 1869 Auchrannie House served as a private home for many years before the Johnstone family purchased the property as a 12 bedroom B&B back in1988.

Auchrannie Resort features three award-winning restaurants, lodges, outdoor adventure company and leisure facilities.