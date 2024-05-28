The move lead to reports that because of parliamentary arithmetic the vote tomorrow would be close with SNP MSPs likely to oppose the punishment, while opposition parties would vote in favour. It was unclear how Alba MSP Ash Regan would vote with the prospect her vote could help decide his fate.

However, the SNP have now set out their position amending the committee convener's motion demanding the suspension of 27 days and lose of 54 days salary. Mr Matheson's suspension would take effect from Thursday and is understood to be the longest suspension faced by an MSP.

The SNP amendment raises concerns over potential bias and notes that a former member Stephen Kerr withdrew from the committee after commenting on the case.

It adds that it agrees with Mr Kerr "that to have remained as a committee member 'would have been wrong' as he 'couldn’t meet the test to be unbiased' and compares Ms Wells status to remain on the committee.

A cross party committee of MSPs last week recommended the sanctions against the former health secretary over a near-£11,000 data roaming charge bill on his parliamentary iPad whieh he racked up while on a Christmas family holiday in Morocco.

Conservative, Labour, Lib Dems and Scottish Greens are expected to back the motion calling for the sanctions to be imposed on Mr Matheson, while SNP MSPs were expected to oppose it but now will back it.

The debate and vote on the standards committee's report will take place in Holyrood from 2.50pm to 3.20pm tomorrow.

The motion tabled by Martin Whitfield, the Labour MSP who is convener of the standards' committee, states: "That the Parliament notes the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee's 1st Report, 2024 (Session 6), Complaint against Michael Matheson MSP (SP Paper 597), and agrees to impose the sanctions recommended in the report that the Parliament excludes Michael Matheson MSP from proceedings of the Parliament for a period of 27 sitting days and withdraws his salary for a period of 54 calendar days to take effect from the day after this motion is agreed."

A separate Conservative led debate calling for Mr Matheson to resign as a MSP will be held immediately afterwards. The SNP and the Scottish Greens will not support the Tory motion meaning that it is highly unlikely the motion calling from him to step down as an MSP will pass.

The development comes as James Mitchell, professor or public policy at Edinburgh University, said he did not think it likely the First Minister should have defended Mr Matheson from the committee's recommendations and doubted if he would have pursued such a course of action if key aide Kevin Pringle still being advising him.

Mr Pringle, a long serving SNP strategist, who advised Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf when they were first ministers, was not rehired by Mr Swinney.

Professor Mitchell said the ongoing row over Mr Matheson's actions was overshadowing the SNP's general election campaign and along with other troubles gave voters the impression of a party that was "entitled".

Speaking to journalists today Mr Swinney during a visit to the Scottish Poetry Library in Edinburgh, he said the row over Mr Matheson's sanctions had not overshadowed the first week of the SNP’s General Election campaign.

“I’ve been out and about, talking to lots and lots of people as part of my travels around the country and people are talking to me about a whole range of different issues which matter to them,” he said.

“Those matters are about the effect of austerity on our public services, businesses that are telling me that Brexit is causing them ongoing difficulties and then I can’t speak to a household without them expressing concern about the cost of living.

“So, those issues are the issues that I’m engaging on with members of the public.”