Graham + Sibbald is marketing the hotel in North Berwick.

The agent said: "Set in the heart of Scotland’s East Lothian Golf Coast, this outstanding hotel has been extensively upgraded and refurbished to provide 12 quality letting bedrooms, the popular Fly Half Bar and Restaurant, a south-facing conservatory and al-fresco terrace; plus a spacious function/meeting room.

The boutique hotel is in the heart of Scotland's Golf Coast (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

"All this combines to make the Nether Abbey a 'go-to' North Berwick establishment welcoming local custom and a range of new and repeat visitors from both the UK and overseas."

Graham + Sibbald also said: "With easy connections to Edinburgh (just 30 mins by train), a thriving high street of independent shops and its famed community spirit, North Berwick is a sought-after location and truly beautiful destination, with views across the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock, home of the world’s largest colony of Northern gannets.

"As well as boasting a rich history and impressive castles, the region is the No1 golf break destination in Scotland with 22 courses along stunning coastline, stretching from Edinburgh to the Scottish border. All of this can be found in Scotland’s sunniest and driest region."

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham+Sibbald, said: "The sale of the Nether Abbey Hotel provides a wonderful opportunity to buy a quality 4-star hotel business in a sought-after location, with an impressive established local, national and international client base.

"The Nether Abbey Hotel is truly a turn-key, walk-in property and business."