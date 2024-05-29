A Scottish hospitality veteran has taken the reins at a popular island hotel.
Marc Adams, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, has been appointed general manager of the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, owned by Crerar Hotels.
Mr Adams, originally from Dundee, was previously general manager of Hotel Colessio in Stirling, and also held a similar role at Loch Rannoch Hotel, Estate and Spa, which was part of Macdonald Hotels before it was sold in 2020. He led the refurbishment of the four-star estate following the sale.
Mr Adams, whose career has also featured spells at the Cardrona Hotel Golf & Spa in Peebles, and the five-star Rusacks in St Andrews, said: “It gives me great pleasure to take on the reins at Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, it is certainly a gem within the Crerar Hotels’ portfolio which I fell in love with the first time I visited.
“My aim as general manager is to continue to deliver first-class Scottish hospitality which Crerar Hotels is well-known for, and working with the fantastic team at the hotel to ensure guests have an exceptional experience when staying with us."
Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of Crerar Hotels, said: “I look forward to watching, and being on hand, as Marc settles in at Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa and continues to grow a fantastic team at this award-winning hotel.
“Thanks to his wealth of experience and high skill set, I know guests will be well looked after whether they are staying for a relaxing spa break, enjoying an active staycation or they’re on a romantic island getaway.”
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa has 75 fully refurbished bedrooms and luxury suites, the Òran na Mara Bistro - which offers local produce and dishes inspired by the hotel’s location - and Driftwood Spa. The spa offers ishga treatments, a thermal experience, a 17-metre sea view swimming pool, and the Wilderness Deck.
