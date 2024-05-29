Fresh thunderstorm warnings have been issued by forecasters with a band of bad weather set to roll over part of the country.
Heavy downpours are predicted to bring as much as 40mm of rain, with a risk of hail, thunder and possible flooding.
The yellow warning for thunderstorms comes into force in Scotland at 10am on Wednesday and is in place until 7pm, with the northeast and east of Scotland expected to see see the heaviest rain.
Some areas could see 15 to 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30 to 40 mm within a few hours.
Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said: “The (rainfall) is likely to lead to issues on roads with issues of surface water, so a risk of localised flooding.
“As with the nature of showers, one place can actually have a bit of a deluge and just a few miles up the road it could be as dry as a bone.”
There is a chance of power cuts and other services being disrupted for some homes and businesses.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has 14 flood alerts - the lowest category - across Scotland, including in Aberdeenshire, West Central Scotland and Fife.
However, sunny spells are set to replace the wet and windy weather as the week draws to a close, the Met Office said.
By Thursday the UK will see a mix of sun and showers until high pressure from the western coast of England will help “slowly kill” off the rain in time for the weekend.
Mr Stroud said: “It’ll become generally dry with sunny spells during the course of the weekend, temperatures generally slightly above average, so the sunshine is going to feel quite pleasant.”
