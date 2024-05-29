Forever Edinburgh – the city’s official destination marketing brand – has announced a series of experiences for those living, visiting and working in the area.

Launching on Thursday, 6th June, more than 50 local hospitality and tourism businesses have come together to create the ‘Edinburgh Taylored Taste Trail’.

Across the city, fans can enjoy Taylor-themed sweet treats from Babyfaced Baker, Cuckoo’s Bakery and the Little Bakery. Bonnie and Wild, Cold Town House, Hard Rock Café, Brewhemia, Mackays on the Mile, Mimi’s Bakehouse, and Edinburgh Street Food are offering dedicated menus including themed dishes, Taylor-themed brunches, and afternoon teas.

Themed cocktails and mocktails will be available at many of the city’s best bars including Elio’s, Copper Still, Angel’s Share, Revolve Bar, Holyrood Distillery, and the Alchemist.

Elsewhere, Camera Obscura will be hosting a Giant Kaleidosphere dedicated to the Eras musician, and in Gorgie, Tynecastle Park is hosting an interactive Swiftie Bingo, open to all ages.

Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “We’re enchanted to be welcoming Taylor to the city and to be able to bring all these businesses together to provide a fun weekend for residents and visitors alike. We aim to ignite curiosity among fans to venture across the city, spreading foot traffic and benefits throughout.

“Our goal is to cultivate a positive fan experience, fostering lasting advocacy for Edinburgh among our visitors while ensuring a positive impact on residents. It’s a great opportunity to support Edinburgh businesses and the local economy, so her visit will give a ‘Swift lift’ to the city.”

Local councillors and city bosses say they have already noticed the economic boost Taylor Swift has brought to the city ahead of playing three shows on the 7th 8th and 9th as part of her Eras Tour, with many hotels reporting increased demand since tickets went on sale.

They’re estimating the shows will gross a combined £1 Billion across the UK, with the economic boost being described as ‘The Swift Lift’.

Tourism bosses are hoping the taste trail can showcase the best of Edinburgh’s retail, hospitality, and food & drink scenes, encouraging fans and their friends to explore the city's diverse neighbourhoods by foot, tram, bus, or other modes of transport.

Featured prominently on Forever Edinburgh’s dedicated Swift Fan Hub, the Taylored Taste Trail will be accompanied with a Taste Trail map, a list of top tips to help fans plan ahead, plus a guide to Edinburgh for Swifties.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland’s Regional Director said: “Taylor Swift is a phenomenon, and her shows have created a real buzz in the city. We know gig tourism is a growing global trend, with fans seeking to turn their live music experience into a bigger exploration of the destination. The Edinburgh Taylored Taste Trail is an excellent way to engage with the fanbase and encourage them to explore businesses across the city.”