A new tasting trail has been launched ahead of the very first night of Taylor Swift’s visit to Scotland.
With more than 200,000 people flocking to Edinburgh next weekend for Taylor Swift’s first appearance in the Scottish capital , the city’s businesses are looking to capitalise on the influx of visitors.
Forever Edinburgh – the city’s official destination marketing brand – has announced a series of experiences for those living, visiting and working in the area.
Launching on Thursday, 6th June, more than 50 local hospitality and tourism businesses have come together to create the ‘Edinburgh Taylored Taste Trail’.
Across the city, fans can enjoy Taylor-themed sweet treats from Babyfaced Baker, Cuckoo’s Bakery and the Little Bakery. Bonnie and Wild, Cold Town House, Hard Rock Café, Brewhemia, Mackays on the Mile, Mimi’s Bakehouse, and Edinburgh Street Food are offering dedicated menus including themed dishes, Taylor-themed brunches, and afternoon teas.
Themed cocktails and mocktails will be available at many of the city’s best bars including Elio’s, Copper Still, Angel’s Share, Revolve Bar, Holyrood Distillery, and the Alchemist.
Elsewhere, Camera Obscura will be hosting a Giant Kaleidosphere dedicated to the Eras musician, and in Gorgie, Tynecastle Park is hosting an interactive Swiftie Bingo, open to all ages.
Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “We’re enchanted to be welcoming Taylor to the city and to be able to bring all these businesses together to provide a fun weekend for residents and visitors alike. We aim to ignite curiosity among fans to venture across the city, spreading foot traffic and benefits throughout.
“Our goal is to cultivate a positive fan experience, fostering lasting advocacy for Edinburgh among our visitors while ensuring a positive impact on residents. It’s a great opportunity to support Edinburgh businesses and the local economy, so her visit will give a ‘Swift lift’ to the city.”
READ MORE:
- The Blue Nile given Taylor Swift shoutout on Tortured Poets Department
- Taylor Swift boom as Edinburgh hotel prices skyrocket
Local councillors and city bosses say they have already noticed the economic boost Taylor Swift has brought to the city ahead of playing three shows on the 7th 8th and 9th as part of her Eras Tour, with many hotels reporting increased demand since tickets went on sale.
They’re estimating the shows will gross a combined £1 Billion across the UK, with the economic boost being described as ‘The Swift Lift’.
Tourism bosses are hoping the taste trail can showcase the best of Edinburgh’s retail, hospitality, and food & drink scenes, encouraging fans and their friends to explore the city's diverse neighbourhoods by foot, tram, bus, or other modes of transport.
Featured prominently on Forever Edinburgh’s dedicated Swift Fan Hub, the Taylored Taste Trail will be accompanied with a Taste Trail map, a list of top tips to help fans plan ahead, plus a guide to Edinburgh for Swifties.
Neil Christison, VisitScotland’s Regional Director said: “Taylor Swift is a phenomenon, and her shows have created a real buzz in the city. We know gig tourism is a growing global trend, with fans seeking to turn their live music experience into a bigger exploration of the destination. The Edinburgh Taylored Taste Trail is an excellent way to engage with the fanbase and encourage them to explore businesses across the city.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here