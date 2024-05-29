The flights are being operated by BA Cityflyer on its Embraer 190 aircraft for the summer season.

The new connection has been well received both in the Basque province of Gipuzkoa and in Scotland - where 80% of the tickets for the route have been purchased.

READ MORE: Flights boost for major Scottish airport as new routes take off

Azahara Domínguez, Deputy of Mobility, Tourism and Territorial Planning, Provincial Council of Guipuzkoa, said: “"British Airways has expressed its satisfaction with its commitment to Gipuzkoa .

"Ticket sales are occurring in accordance with its expectations."

San Sebastian is celebrated for its Michelin-starred restaurants and vibrant pintxos bars. The city is also home to La Concha - considered the best urban beach in Europe.

The flights operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays until July 30.