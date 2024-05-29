A historic Scots hotel has reopened following a major refurbishment.
Glenfinnan House Hotel has reopened in time for the summer season in the heart of the Highlands.
The hotel’s fourteen bedrooms have been transformed and modernised, while a new concept bar and restaurant have opened to the public, bolstering the venue offering and breathing new life into the 18th century building.
In addition, a new rural space with a barbeque area has launched on the shores of Loch Shiel.
The hotel is now under the management of Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI), who have been working in partnership with the MacFarlane family.
Jane MacFarlane, owner of Glenfinnan House Hotel said: “We are absolutely delighted to begin re-welcoming guests from around the world to our newly refurbished establishment.
"It is an exciting moment in our history that comes at a time where tourist numbers in the Scottish Highlands continue to soar.
"Renowned both locally and internationally for its rich history and breathtaking views, day-trippers as well as hotel guests are welcome to explore our newly refurbished Glenfinnan House Hotel and rural space.”
Norbert Lieder, managing director at ICMI, said: “It is fantastic to see Glenfinnan House Hotel open again to guests following the completion of the extensive refurbishment.
"I know tourists and hotel guests alike will be impressed by the product of a year’s dedicated renovation work and sympathetic interior design. As ICMI enters the next chapter of Glenfinnan House Hotel’s history, we are looking forward to continuing exceeding guest expectations with our high standards and excellent customer service."
