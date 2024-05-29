The Trust says the funding is critical to providing substantial relief to households facing exceptionally high levels of fuel poverty, which affects 55% of residents—two to three times higher than the mainland average.

The grants, averaging £1,000 per household, have been carefully allocated based on need, with those experiencing the most severe fuel poverty receiving up to £1,500.

The local initiative titled the Energy Support Unit is helping households in the crofting communities of Point and Sandwick, and is funded by the PST community wind farm and run by Muirneag Consulting on behalf of the Trust.

Stewart Wilson, Director of Muirneag Consulting, said: "Our Energy Support Unit has been a lifeline for many families in the Point & Sandwick Trust area, offering not just financial relief but also practical solutions to improve their living conditions. We are committed to continuing our efforts to combat fuel poverty and enhance the quality of life for our community."

READ MORE:

In addition to financial support, the Energy Support Unit has provided essential winter packs, including dehumidifiers, to help households combat dampness and prevent mould. The grant funding also covers the small running costs of the appliances.

Local man Gordon Watt received a dehumidifier as part of the scheme in a bid to combat mould in his children's bedrooms.

He said: “I’ve found it incredibly effective at getting the moisture levels in the indoor air to more acceptable levels.

“It's fantastic and the quantity of water it takes out every day is amazing. I'm very thankful to Point & Sandwick Trust and Muirneag for their help”.

Donald John MacSween, General Manager of Point & Sandwick Trust, added: "The impact of our Energy Support Unit has been profound, and we are grateful for the dedication of Muirneag Consulting in administering this vital service.

“The Team are doing a really fantastic job, using their second-to-none knowledge of fuel poverty and support with empathy and skill. PST is very happy with the scheme to date and pleased to hear it having such a positive impact on people here on our doorstep”.