Asked if she will be on the campaign trail, Ms Sturgeon said “I will be campaigning in the election from time to time, yes.”

Pressed on whether she will campaign alongside the First Minister, she added: “John will have his own programme and I will campaign in ways that I think are helpful to candidates.”

Ms Sturgeon also said it is “not for me to decide” whether she remains an asset to her party.

Last week detectives sent a report to prosecutors in relation to the embezzlement charge of her husband, former party chief executive Peter Murrell.

In a statement, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed that investigations involving Ms Sturgeon and ex-treasurer Colin Beattie were still ongoing.

Operation Branchform was triggered after complaints over how £660,000 of donations given to the SNP to fight an independence referendum were used.

When Mr Murrell was first arrested officers searched the home he shares with Ms Sturgeon in Glasgow, and the SNP's HQ in Edinburgh.

A £110,000 luxury motorhome was also seized by police from outside the home of Mr Murrell's mother in Dunfermline.

Ms Sturgeon's comments came as a new poll suggested the SNP could lose 32 of their MPs.

A Survation survey for True North suggested support for Sir Keir Starmer’s party is at 36% and the SNP is trailing on 32%.

Because of the first-past-the-post system and Scotland’s electoral geography, particularly the concentration of Labour voters in the central belt, this would mean success for Scottish Labour.

According to Professor Sir John Curtice that would give Sir Keir Starmer's party 28 of Scotland's 57 seats, up from the one they won in 2019.

The SNP would fall from the 48 won at the last election to 16, while the Tories would add two to take eight, and the Lib Dems would gain one to take them to five.

Speaking to Sky News, the SNP's Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn said he was confident the party could regain lost ground.

Mr Flynn said: “I’m looking to retain every single seat that we have, and also looking to win other seats from other parties, because that is what you do in an election.

“I’m very confident with the policy platform we’re going to put forward, with the clear fact that we are the ones who always put Scotland first at Westminster, unlike all the other political parties.”

He added: “The poll is going to take place on independence day, which I think is quite a nice thing for people to keep in their minds.

“The reality is people in Scotland have got very many challenges in their life at this moment in time.

"If we can make the positive case for why they should back us, to put Scotland first at Westminster, we should do that.

“Of course what we would ultimately like to see is for Scotland to become that independent nation so we don’t have to rely upon Westminster to try to improve the lives of people.

“We can take that power into our hands, decide our own future and make sure that the austerity, Brexit and cost-of-living chaos that Westminster has brought is ended.”