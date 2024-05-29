Organisers have now confirmed that 93 percent of the artists who were due to play last year are set to return alongside a few new exciting additions.

The multi-award-winning festival welcomes a new headliner to the bill in the form of leading Irish country singer Nathan Carter.

25 acts confirmed for the 2023 edition of the festival will return this year, including indie-folk sensations Tide Lines, who played their first ever gig at the festival, homegrown talent Skerryvore, and party-starting six-piece Trail West.

The festival’s Elevate Stage will once again showcase emerging talent in Scotland with sets from Scottish-electronic duo Valtos, all-female power house The Laurettes, TikTok singing star NATI and singer-songwriter and TMF enthusiast Cammy Barnes.

Also playing for the first time this year are local band Trávee, one of the newest additions to Tiree’s music scene.

The festival will also include an array of activities and workshops to allow festival-goers to get the most of their time on Tiree.

The programme includes tours and tastings at Tyree Gin’s open day and beach yoga, while Fergie’s Fun Club will return to the festival with a host of activities for youngsters with a special carnival theme.

Daniel Gillespie, Artistic Director for Tiree Music Festival, said: “It gives us a real sense of pride that we have been able to confirm so many artists due to play at last year’s festival for our 2024 edition.

"It’s great that we’ve been able to make the logistics work, honour these agreements and can show them, and our incredibly loyal audiences, what Tiree Music Festival is all about. We’re especially excited to welcome Nathan Carter as one of our headliners and just know he will get the Tiree crowds going!

“We’re determined that this year’s festival will be an outstanding weekend and we are so grateful to everyone who has chosen to support the festival and join us back on Tiree this summer.”

Nathan Carter said: "I'm absolutely buzzing about coming to Tiree for the first time this summer! I've heard great things about the festival and I look forward to putting on a top class show for everyone on the island."

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland Director of Events, said: “EventScotland is proud to be supporting Tiree Music Festival through our National Events Programme.

“Set against the backdrop of the island’s beautiful white sandy beaches, the award-winning festival has music, community and sustainability at its heart. This year’s stellar line-up of both new and returning artists will offer audiences an exciting and diverse line-up, ensuring a memorable experience for all who attend.”

Tiree Music Festival attracts visitors from across Scotland, the UK, Europe and the world and has contributed £8 million to Tiree’s island economy since its inception in 2010.