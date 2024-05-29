The inspections lead to two companies and an associated individual practitioner being banned from carrying out the high-risk procedure anywhere within the city’s boundaries.

Now, after another inspection, Environmental Health Officers have issued more Health & Safety Prohibition Notices against a business in the city's West End.

Officers deemed the business to have insufficient measures in place that would ensure people undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift were not exposed to health and safety risks.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Glasgow's Convener for Neighbourhood Services, said: “Our Environmental Health officers are carrying out inspections of aesthetics clinics across the city to help safeguard the public.

“After inspecting this business, officers acted swiftly to protect people from risks to their health and safety.”

Officers said they found no evidence to demonstrate that sufficient medications, procedures, and policies were in place to prevent and deal with emergencies arising such as infection, allergic reactions or anaphylaxis.

They also said the company could not confirm the competency of those carrying out the procedure or whether they were aware of the risks involved.

The notices, which were issued on Wednesday 22, ban the unnamed business from carrying out the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.

They have also been banned from using hyaluronidase to dissolve dermal lip filler, due to it being a prescription only substance that was not being used accordingly.

The business has 21 days to appeal the notice.

What is a Brazilian Butt Lift and why is it dangerous?

A Brazilian Butt Lift or BBL is used to enlarge the buttocks or to make them more round.

Silicone-filled implants or fat transferred from other parts of the body are injected into the area.

However, the NHS says BBL surgery has the highest death rate of all cosmetic procedures.

While other procedures like superficial gluteal lip filling also uses fat collected from the body, it is only injected below the skin, while BBLs insert fat deep into the muscle.

The main concern is that the injected fat can cause a blockage in a blood vessel in the lungs (pulmonary embolism), which can be fatal.