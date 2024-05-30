At the lowest level, detainees are checked in their cell and must give a verbal response at least once every hour for the first six hours in custody.

Thereafter they are checked on every hour but if they are sleeping do not have to give a verbal response for up to three hours.

Those who are deemed to be at the highest risk, Level 4, for things such as self-harm or suicide are placed under close proximity observation by staff who are either in the custody cell with them or watching from an open cell door.

However, in an inspection by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) and Health Improvement Scotland (HIS) at Kilmarnock and Saltcoats stations, it was found that 88% of detainees in need of increased observations were given the same level of cell check as those deemed to be of low risk.

When the two stations were examined, 54% of detainees were recorded as high-risk and, while this was mitigated by increased CCTV observation, the recording of risk and care plans was "confusing and inconsistent".

The report found a "lack of clarity in the way custody staff were carrying out cell checks and observations of detainees".

The surprise visit to Kilmarnock and Saltcoats was made in February this year.

Interviews were conducted with detainees and staff during the inspection and an assessment was made of the premises, including the quality of the cells, key processes and procedures, including the provision of healthcare.

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, Craig Naylor, has called on Police Scotland to ensure that custody staff have a clear understanding of what response is required for each of the defined observation levels and that these are applied consistently.

He said: “Our review of Police Scotland National Custody System records highlighted issues regarding disparity between some of the risk assessments undertaken and the corresponding care plans put in place.

“During the booking-in process, a risk assessment is carried out for all new arrivals to police custody.

“Effective risk assessment is vital to ensure that detainees can be managed and cared for appropriately."

At both Saltcoats and Kilmarnock, inspectors found the custody centres to be well maintained and in a generally good physical condition, with prisoner property arrangements found to be in very good order.

All cells were clean, washing facilities were good, and there were adequate staffing levels which included a good balance of male and female custody staff.

The layout of both facilities, particularly in Saltcoats, allowed for the segregation of individuals away from other detainees, however this was not routinely employed other than when children or young people were being held.

There were ceiling mounted CCTV facilities in all cells within both police stations although at Kilmarnock, there was no CCTV in ten cells routinely used in the adjoining sheriff court building when extra capacity was needed at weekends.

Detainees at Kilmarnock told inspectors they had been treated very well, by “efficient” and “respectful” custody staff.

However issues relating to the recording of medication provision and the storage of controlled drugs were among several areas of concern raised by the review team.

The inspection team also noted there was no clinical supervision in place for nursing staff providing care for detainees, though senior Forensic Medical Examiners were routinely available for advice and to discuss complex cases.

The team also found instances where individuals were held in custody beyond their expected release time and made a recommendation for this practice to be addressed.

In three such cases that may have been related to the person being intoxicated but "there was little information to explain why a delay in release was necessary".

Mr Naylor said: “While the recommendations we have outlined in this report have specific relevance for Kilmarnock and Saltcoats custody centres, we recognise that some of these will be equally applicable to other custody centres across Scotland and should be considered in future improvement planning."