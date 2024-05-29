The flight landed safely and was met by emergency response vehicles as a precautionary measure, Edinburgh Airport said.

Online reports suggest that "numerous flights" diverted to Glasgow as a result of the incident.

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said: "Our teams were made aware of an issue with the inbound Virgin Atlantic flight and as a precaution stood up response procedures as is standard practice.

"The flight has landed and was met by emergency response vehicles. It has since exited the runway and operations have resumed."

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: "As a precautionary measure we have requested engineers meet our flight the VS226 travelling from Orlando to Edinburgh upon landing due to low nose gear tyre pressure.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and our passengers and crew have since disembarked the aircraft as normal.”