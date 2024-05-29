SNP MSPs look set to abstain on a Holyrood vote to suspend Michael Matheson for 27 days.
The party will attempt to change the motion from the Standards Committee to include some criticism of the process, including claims it was biased and prejudiced.
However, they will not try to soften the punishment and when it comes to a vote this afternoon, they will sit on their hands.
The Scottish Tories accused John Swinney of u-turning on his u-turn.
READ MORE: Swinney in U-turn over errant iPad minister
As well as the lengthy ban from parliament, the Standards Committee motion calls for the Falkirk West MSP to have his wages withdrawn for 54 days, roughly equivalent to the £11,000 he racked up in data roaming charges.
The SNP amendment to that motion criticises Tory MSP Annie Wells and says comments she made about Mr Matheson ahead of the case being heard by the Standards Committee means there is a risk the report by the group is at risk of being "open to bias and prejudice... thereby bringing the Parliament into disrepute."
It also criticises the leak of "material relating to the committee's deliberations" to the Daily Record.
It is thought SNP MSPs will back and Green MSPs will either support it or abstain.
Last week, the First Minister told MSPs he could not support the sanction. On Wednesday morning the First Minister told BBC Scotland News his opinion had not changed.
“I won’t be supporting the sanctions that are put in place," he said.
"Our position will be put to parliament today and parliament will hear all about that.”
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “John Swinney seems to have u-turned on his u-turn.
“Confusion and chaos were the hallmark of Humza Yousaf’s time as First Minister and John Swinney is doing more of the same.
"The supposedly safe pair of hands has dropped the ball big time.
“John Swinney should be sacking Michael Matheson, but it turns out he won’t even vote to sanction his 'friend'.
"It's scandalous that he wants to let the disgraced former health secretary off scot-free for lying to the public, press and parliament about his £11,000 iPad bill."
READ MORE: Matheson set for suspension after dramatic SNP U turn
Speaking to journalists during a visit in Glasgow, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the First Minister’s decision to criticise Holyrood’s Standards Committee was “shameful.”
“What I'm very clear about is that Michael Matheson misused £11,000 of public money.
“He misled the public.
“He misled the parliament. He misled journalists who were fair enough to ask those difficult questions.
“He misled the First Minister at the time, the First Minister then became aware of the facts and carried on the cover-up actually for one of his pals.
“As part of this long-grassing it, he himself referred himself to the standards committee.
“No issue was raised by individual members of that committee about any individual member and they're right or wrong of them being on that committee.
“And then once that Committee concluded the SNP tactic was to attack the committee and the actions of the committee rather than the actions of Michael Matheson in attempting to misuse £11,000 of public money.
“This was straight out of the Boris Johnson Conservative Party playbook, and it puts to bed any pretence that John Swinney is trying to deliver a different kind of politics.
“He's not.“He is putting his friendships before the integrity of Parliament, and he's putting his party before he is put in the country. And frankly, it's shameful.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel