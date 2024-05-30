Analysis for ministers seen by The Herald shows that the number of deaths is around 30% higher than what is required to meet the target to cut deaths on the road to 87 by 2030.

Safety group Scottish Hazards said that the casualty rate needed to be treated as a "crisis" and that that resources needed to be placed into improved enforcement of driving standards by the police.

Meanwhile an average of four children a year were killed in the 2021-2023 period, which is a 23% cut on the baseline used to track progress on the target to cut the number of deaths by 60%. But it is around 10% higher than the progress that was required to hit the target of just two by the end of the decade.

And while there were 175 serious injuries to children on the roads in 2023, which is 33% lower than the baseline, that is around 10% higher than what was needed to meet cut casualties by 60% to 104 in 2030.

Ministers set the vision to have the "best road safety performance in the world" by the end of the decade in 2021 - and an "ambitious" long term goal where no-one is seriously injured or killed on roads by 2050.

The road safety framework, which came with the motto 'Together, making Scotland's roads safer' was launched by then transport secretary Michael Matheson who said the embedding of a 'Safe System' will "require political leadership, strategic clarity and decisive action, as well as ownership by all of us – elected officials, transport professionals and citizens".

The Safe System initiatives included a range of measures including better enforcement of speeding through new technology, as well as awareness campaigns and a road safety fund to help authorities help meet the targets.

By contrast, the latest provisional casualty figures show there were 1,930 serious injuries on Scotland's roads. That is 29% down on on the baseline average and was on track to meet the target.

Ian Tasker, chief executive of Scottish Hazards said that there had to be a greater emphasis on prevention.

"We still have more than 10 people a month losing their lives in road traffic accidents. Clearly to me there is a road traffic crisis and the Scottish Government needs to step up," he said.

"When you are talking about human lives, that is something that needs to be invested in.

"Police Scotland should have an increased presence particularly on hotspots and even around towns.

"From what I see, driving standards are horrendous. It defies belief. And the only way to change that behaviour is increased presence on police patrols."

The annual roads death toll in Scotland has dipped from the 174 fatalities registered in 2022 - which was the highest for six years.

But the number of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities rose in the year. Pedestrian fatalities increased from 34 to 47 and cycling fatalities increased from two to seven.

And the number of casualties rose by 3% in the year from 5,630 to 5,788, while the number of people seriously injured rose by 9% from 1,778 to 1,930.

An inquiry is to be held this year into the death of a toddler who was killed after being struck by a car driven by an elderly woman in Edinburgh is due to begin.

Xander Irvine was walking with his mother Victoria, 37, when he was knocked down on Morningside Road in June 2020.

The red Kia mounted the pavement and crashed into a shop front.

Xander, aged three, was taken to hospital but suffered fatal injuries. His mother was also injured.

Edith Duncan, 91, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without insurance but died in May 2021 before standing trial.

The death is said to have occurred in “circumstances giving rise to serious public concern” with a Fatal Accident Inquiry to be held.

The Scottish Government said it remained committed to hitting the targets and that it had put a record £36m towards road safety in this year’s Scottish Budget. They said it will be used to help councils improve safety on local roads, campaigns to tackle the behaviours identified as causing most harm on our roads, and continued development of learning resources for children and young people.

Transport Scotland said that while road casualties have risen since 2020 and 2021 when Covid-19 pandemic restrictions led to reduced travel, they were "still at low levels historically".

They say the number of fatalities in 2023 was the fourth lowest on record, with two of the three years with lower figures occurring during the pandemic period of 2020 and 2021.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “While the drop in the number of fatalities on our roads is welcome, we must never forget that behind every one of these statistics is a person or a household that has been changed forever.

"One death on our roads is one too many and my thoughts go out to those who have lost loved ones or who have been injured in road traffic incidents. I do not accept road casualties are inevitable and it is vital we continue to work to bring overall casualty numbers down.

“I want to be clear that road safety remains an absolute priority for the Scottish Government and we continue to work towards our target of Scotland having the best road safety performance in the world by 2030.

“I am also asking our road safety partners to continue to play their part in helping us reach these important targets. Their contributions are greatly valued and only by working together will we be able to achieve our goal. I met many of those partners at Transport Scotland’s Road Safety Summit and Road Safety Scotland’s Annual Seminar this year and made a commitment to work with them to help create a safer Scotland.

“I remain resolute in my determination to save lives on Scotland’s roads and help us work towards our long term vision of no-one being killed or seriously injured on Scotland’s roads by 2050."

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said the force was "committed" to supporting the Scottish Government's Road Safety Framework to reduce road deaths and injuries.

She said: "Our officers are out every day educating road users and carrying out enforcement.

“We have dedicated intelligence-led patrols on targeted routes to take action against dangerous drivers and respond to community concerns. We also support a national calendar of road safety activity, deliver campaigns and work with partners to develop prevention.

“We will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to improve road safety.”