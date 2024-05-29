An SNP amendment which chided Tory member of the committee Annie Wells for comments she made about Mr Matheson before she voted on the issue was passed by 68 votes to 56 with two abstentions.

The amendment also called for an “independent review” of the complaints process in Holyrood.

The SNP successfully amended the motion to include complaints about the process, before then abstaining from voting on the final amended version.

First Minister John Swinney last week robustly defended Mr Matheson, and said he did “not believe that the sanction can be applied” because of comments made by Conservative member of the committee Annie Wells that recommended the sanction.

Mr Swinney said last Thursday the findings as “prejudiced” and claimed that Ms Wells had tainted the process through statements she made last year, describing Mr Matheson’s explanation as being “riddled with lies”.

But the Scottish Greens effectively scuppered any chance that Mr Swinney had of winning a vote against the punishment after the SNP’s former coalition partners said they would back it in full.

During an angry debate ahead of the vote this afternoon Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accused Mr Matheson of a “deliberate and shameless attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of this Parliament”.

He said: “This is not a harmless mistake that some have attempted to present.

“This was a deliberate and shameless attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of this Parliament and the public.

“It is an open and shut case.”

He also accused Mr Swinney of engaging in “bully boy” tactics that would “make Donald Trump blush”.

“I want to put on record that the actions of John Swinney, the actions of the First Minister, towards my colleague Annie Wells, would make Donald Trump blush,” he said.

“It is disgusting and disgraceful behaviour that demeans the office of First Minister because he has targeted members of an independent committee in this Parliament and is attempting to undermine due process with his bully boy tactics.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said it is the “cover up rather than the original sin” which was “always the problem” in the Matheson scandal.

“It is the cover up rather than the original sin that is always the problem," she said.

“And it is the contempt of his actions for Parliament, for the press and the public that I am most disappointed by.

“It is a profound error of judgment from someone who I have always had a great deal of respect for.”

Tory MSP Stephen Kerr accused the Scottish Government of a “vindictive” attack on Ms Wells.

The Conservative MSP found herself at the centre of a storm over comments she made relating to Mr Matheson before a committee on which she sat recommended his suspension.

Intervening during a speech by Kate Forbes, Mr Kerr – who recused himself from the same committee earlier this year claiming he would not be able to be impartial – said: “This amendment is nothing but an attack on the integrity of a member of this Parliament.”

He added: “With what Kate Forbes has been through over the last year does she not recognise that this is an attack on an honourable member and is motivated by vindictive purposes?”

Ms Forbes stressed that her remarks related to the principle of the issue rather than Ms Wells and went on to urge the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body to review the complaints process in Holyrood to “restore integrity in confidence”.

She said MSPs should engage with concerns about the process which led to the recommendation of sanctions.

“To dismiss them now will have serious consequences for members who, in the future, may themselves be the subject of the committee’s investigation,” she said.

“There’s a fundamental principle of natural justice at stake here.”

Mr Matheson is to be barred from all proceedings in the chamber and committees, but not from the parliamentary estate.

He will not be able to return to proceedings until early September after MSPs return from summer recess.

An investigation by the Holyrood authorities, which reported in March, found that he breached the code of conduct for MSPs by racking up a near-£11,000 data roaming bill on his parliamentary iPad while on holiday in Morocco, which he later said was caused by his children watching football. He previously said that the recommended sanctions were “excessive” and “unfair” but that he would accept parliament’s decision.

Following his suspension, Mr Matheson apologised but added that he looked forward to “continuing to represent the people of Falkirk West, as I have done for many years”.

In a statement released in the minutes after the vote, Mr Matheson said: “I apologise and regret that this situation occurred. I acknowledge and accept the decision of Parliament.

“I also note that Parliament has called for the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body to carry out an independent review of the Parliament’s complaints process to restore integrity and confidence in the Parliament and its procedures, which I hope will be progressed.

“I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Falkirk West, as I have done for many years.”

During a general election campaign visit in Edinburgh on Tuesday, Mr Swinney denied that the controversy had cast a shadow over the SNP’s campaign.

He repeated his stance that he thought “there is a deep flaw in the standards committee handling of the case”. However, the First Minister said that Mr Matheson had to be held to account for his actions.

As well as the vote on the standards committee’s recommendations, a second motion pushed by the Scottish Conservatives will take place later on Wednesday calling for Mr Matheson’s resignation as an MSP.

The Greens will oppose this, meaning it is certain to fall. The party’s MSPs will lodge an amendment to the Tory motion seeking to delete calls from the Tories for Matheson to step down, dismissing them as “naked politicking” and “wholly malicious.”