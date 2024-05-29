The following day Justice Secretary Angela Constance told MSPs she would be seeking approval to use emergency early release powers.

On Wednesday, regulations were laid at the Scottish Parliament, which, if agreed, would mean around 550 eligible prisoners will be released in four tranches from the end of June 2024 on current modelling.

Prisoners who are serving a life sentence and those on the Sex Offenders Register will not be eligible and exclusions also apply to prisoners subject to non-harassment orders or who have an unspent conviction for domestic abuse.

Ms Constance said: “Emergency early release has become necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Scottish Prison Service staff and those in their care as a result of the rapid rise in the prison population, creating an unprecedented situation.

“This rise of around 400 prisoners over the last two months is significant and could not have been anticipated, and it cannot be ignored, it is also similar to challenges faced across the UK.

“Protecting the public remains my number one priority, which is why there are significant and robust safeguards in place. Releases will also be completed in tranches so the necessary support can be provided to safely resettle released prisoners in their communities.”