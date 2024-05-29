One of the UK’s biggest outdoor cinema events is returning to Edinburgh next month.
The annual Square Cinema in St Andrew Square Garden is coming back for tourists and locals to enjoy three days of film for free.
Twelve films will be shown over the course of three days and nights between Friday 14 June and Sunday 16 June.
Films include early showings for families with children including Kung Fu Panda, Trolls Band Together, and Migration.
Then through the afternoon and into the evening, older audiences can enjoy Hollywood blockbusters, cult and anniversary screenings including Barbie, Harry Potter & The Order of the Pheonix, William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, Pretty Woman and the anniversary screenings of The Matrix (25th anniversary), and Four Weddings and a Funeral (30th anniversary) and more, all in a relaxed picnic-style environment.
Barbie will be screened twice – Friday and Sunday afternoons – making sure any football-loving Barbie fans don’t need to choose between the record-breaking film and supporting their national team at the opening EURO 2024 match.
The annual cinema has been running since 2011, and the most recent edition will be sponsored by local establishments including Bread Street Kitchen Edinburgh, drinks partners Innis & Gunn and Hendrick’s Gin, and food partners Dishoom, with Alandas providing ice cream, popcorn and confectionery in the square during screenings.
Emily Campbell Johnston, Senior Manager Marketing & Communications, Essential Edinburgh, said: “Over thirteen years, our outdoor film screenings produced by Unique Events have evolved into one of the largest free outdoor cinema events in the UK – attracting locals and visitors alike to enjoy the city centre.
“It’s a fantastic, free event that has something for absolutely everyone from daytime family fun to movie-lovers at night. We have a range of terrific sponsors working with us to ensure it is an event that creates happy memories – come rain or shine! We are especially delighted to welcome LNER back as our lead partner, and to extend our partnership to 2026.
“Square Cinema is always fabulous fun, it brings people into the city centre where they can then enjoy all the city centre offers, helping drive footfall and provide a welcome boost for local businesses.”
Entry is free for the screenings, but tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis. In an effort to make the films as accessible as possible, all showings will have subtitles for audiences.
FULL SQUARE CINEMA PROGRAMME 2024
Friday 14 June:
4pm - 5.30pm: Kung Fu Panda (2008) – Cert PG
6pm - 7.55pm: Barbie (2023) – Cert 12A
8.25pm - 10.25pm: Pretty Woman (1990) – Cert 15
Saturday 15 June:
11am - 12.30pm: Trolls Band Together (2023) – Cert U
12.45pm - 3pm: The Little Mermaid (2023) Cert PG
3.20pm - 5.40pm: Harry Potter & The Order of the Phoenix (2007) – Cert 12A
6pm - 8pm: William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) – Cert 12A
8.20pm - 10.35pm: The Matrix (1999) – 25th Anniversary Screening – Cert 15
Sunday 16 June:
11am - 12.25pm: Migration (2023) – Cert U
12.45pm - 2.35pm: Sing 2 (2021) – Cert U
3pm - 4.55pm: Wonka (2023) – Cert PG
5.25pm - 7.20pm: Barbie (2023) – Cert 12A
7.45pm - 9.45pm: Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) – 30th Anniversary Screening – Cert 15
