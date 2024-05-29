The man in charge of Scotland's largest event and music complex is retiring at the end of June after 40 years with the organisation.
Peter Duthie was appointed chief executive of Glasgow's Scottish Event Campus (SEC), home to the OVO Hydro concert venue and the SEC Armadillo, in April 2014. He has been with the company since its inception as what was then known as the SECC and, having been a member of the senior management team since 1991, has been involved in all aspects of its evolution.
The original exhibition and conference centre on the north bank of the Clyde at Finnieston opened in 1985 with a concert by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Mr Duthie's first job was that of event sales executive at the facility, nicknamed "the Big Red Shed" until it was expanded and painted grey in 1997.
That expansion was accompanied by the opening of a second facility, the Clyde Auditorium, known commonly as the Armadillo. The £50 million Hydro arena opened in September 2013 with a concert by Rod Stewart and is now one of the leading live entertainment venues in the world.
During Mr Duthie's tenure as chief executive, the SEC has hosted events such as the Commonwealth Games and COP26. During the Covid pandemic the SEC was converted into the NHS Louisa Jordan and Mr Duthie was appointed chair of Scotland’s Event Industry Advisory Group to help the sector negotiate its way through the health crisis.
“It has been a privilege to be part of the SEC’s journey and to have been involved in the development of all sectors of our business," Mr Duthie said. "We have a fantastic team at the SEC which delivers for Glasgow and Scotland and I’m sure will continue to build on its well-deserved reputation.”
In an exclusive interview last month with The Herald Mr Duthie revealed plans for an £80m expansion to double capacity at the SEC with the construction of a new conference centre on the east side of the campus. The proposal has been agreed in principle by the city council, and would allow the complex to attract "blockbuster" events.
Last year he was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Strathclyde in recognition of his contribution to culture, business, and society.
“I would like to thank Peter for his commitment to the business over the last forty years," SEC chair Morag McNeill said. "He has played an important role in ensuring that the SEC has a global reputation for event delivery and he has been a great ambassador for the business and for Glasgow.”
