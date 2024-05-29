Comedy legend Michael Palin will visit Scotland later this year for a live show which will bring his latest diary, There and Back to life.
The 81-year-old was a member of comedy troupe Monty Python, starring in and writing some of their most beloved sketches, as well as having leading roles and co-writing credits on feature films The Life of Brian and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
In later years he has become a renowned travel documentarian, also writing and presenting programmes about art.
Mr Palin has previously released four diary collections, the first dealing with his Monty Python years, the second covering 1980–1988 and taking in his film work, and the third spanning 1988–1998 and documenting some of his travel work.
In the latest volume, There and Back, he takes on four new travel series, and a wide variety of documentaries from art and artists to the last day of the First World War.
He watches his family grow and expand at a time of ominous new threats and dangers: the Twin Towers fall; bombs blast London; banks collapse; whole economies teeter on the brink; Tony Blair offers hope with the Good Friday agreement, then embroils us in Iraq.
In this new show, with the help of rarely seen photos and video, Michael brings these momentous times to life as he talks through this latest diary to take us backstage on this most productive decade of his life, whilst always, in the background, showing us the wider world, one of infinite possibilities and new and unimagined dangers.
He will bring the show to Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow in October.
Mr Palin said: "In There and Back - The Diary Tour 2024, I’ll bring to life the fourth collection of my diaries and the first to be released for 10 years. Lots of fun as I go through the Noughties, and some dark times too.
"I constantly surprise myself with the sheer amount I took on."
Michael Palin will bring There and Back - The Diary Tour 2024 to Edinburgh on October 6, Dundee on October 7 and Glasgow on October 8. Tickets are available here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here