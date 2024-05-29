In later years he has become a renowned travel documentarian, also writing and presenting programmes about art.

Mr Palin has previously released four diary collections, the first dealing with his Monty Python years, the second covering 1980–1988 and taking in his film work, and the third spanning 1988–1998 and documenting some of his travel work.

In the latest volume, There and Back, he takes on four new travel series, and a wide variety of documentaries from art and artists to the last day of the First World War.

He watches his family grow and expand at a time of ominous new threats and dangers: the Twin Towers fall; bombs blast London; banks collapse; whole economies teeter on the brink; Tony Blair offers hope with the Good Friday agreement, then embroils us in Iraq.

In this new show, with the help of rarely seen photos and video, Michael brings these momentous times to life as he talks through this latest diary to take us backstage on this most productive decade of his life, whilst always, in the background, showing us the wider world, one of infinite possibilities and new and unimagined dangers.

He will bring the show to Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow in October.

Mr Palin said: "In There and Back - The Diary Tour 2024, I’ll bring to life the fourth collection of my diaries and the first to be released for 10 years. Lots of fun as I go through the Noughties, and some dark times too.

"I constantly surprise myself with the sheer amount I took on."

Michael Palin will bring There and Back - The Diary Tour 2024 to Edinburgh on October 6, Dundee on October 7 and Glasgow on October 8. Tickets are available here.