A North Sea firm that made a bumper find may surrender the licence concerned unless it secures a last-ditch funding deal.
Deltic Energy underlined the exploration potential of the North Sea when it made the Pensacola find in February last year on a licence it persuaded Shell to buy into.
The firms plan to drill an appraisal well to help them firm up estimates of the amount of gas it holds.
However, Deltic warned in April that it would be required to withdraw from the licence unless it secured the funding required for its share of the appraisal costs by the end of May 2024.
Deltic has not provided an update on the funding drive since making the announcement in April, when it claimed the windfall tax was deterring firms from investing in North Sea projects.
The company said then: “The feedback from Deltic's Pensacola farm-out process has indicated that the continual tinkering with the Energy Profits Levy and resultant fiscal uncertainty created by the current government, along with recent rhetoric emanating from the Labour Party, have had a severely negative effect on the ability of UK Exploration and Production companies to commit to long term investments in the North Sea.”
READ MORE: North Sea giant plans $500m investor payouts amid Labour windfall tax furore
Deltic said if it was required to withdraw from the Pensacola licence it would transfer its interest to its partners in the relevant joint venture. These are Shell and One-Dyas of the Netherlands.
The loss of Pensacola would be a big setback for Deltic. However, the company has a stake in another North Sea prospect that has attracted attention from Shell, called Selene.
Deltic expects to drill an exploration well on Selene in July with Shell and Dana Petroleum. Korean-owned Dana bought in to the licence containing Selene in February.
Deltic's share of the well costs will be carried by Shell and Dana.
READ MORE: SNP Government new energy jobs boast insults electors
Deltic has suggested that Selene might be easier to develop than Pensacola because it lies close to existing infrastructure. Pensacola would involve a standalone development.
The company has a stake in the Syros prospect off Scotland which it said in April has attracted interest.
Earlier this month Deltic was awarded exploration acreage in the latest North Sea licensing round.
Shares in Deltic Energy closed down 6%, 0.75p, at 12.5p on the Aim market. The shares sold for 58.2p in February last year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here